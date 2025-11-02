ExchangeDEX+
Scene from "South Park" Season 28, Episode 2, titled "The Woman in the Hat." Comedy Central/Paramount+ Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park uses its "Halloween Episode" to keep up its season-long storyline about President Donald Trump and Stan Marsh has something to say about it: "South Park sucks now." Or specifically, "South Park sucks now because of all this political s—." So, in turn, Stan creates "South Park Sucks" cryptocurrency that Kyle Schwartz (Kyle Broflovski's cousin) and asks Donald Trump Jr. to protect the digital coin (more on that later). Note: Major spoilers from the latest "South Park" episode. ForbesHalloween 2025: Photos Of Celebrity Costumes From Heidi Klum's Party And MoreBy Tim Lammers South Park Season 28 Episode 2, titled The Woman in the Hat, begins with Randy Marsh telling Stan that they're moving out of the motel they're living in (after losing Tegridy Farms) and moving in with Grandpa Marvin at the Shady Acres Retirement Community. During his explanation, Randy tells Stan that he can't find work and can't get his old job back with the USGS because of the government shutdown. After that, the action shifts to the White House, where demolition is underway on the East Wing. Trump and the very pregnant Satan are on the site, and the president and the construction foreman are discussing plans for the ballroom dance floor. Satan then objects, "Wait! Dance floor? I thought we were knocking the East Wing down to make room for the nursery!" From there, Trump is called into an emergency meeting to find out from his Senior Advisor Stephen Miller that someone is trying to stop his and Satan's baby from being born and that Attorney General "Pam Bondi has been looking into it." Bondi then appears on screen with a brown nose, which turns…

Stan Speaks Out For Fans In Halloween Episode

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/02 02:29
Scene from “South Park” Season 28, Episode 2, titled “The Woman in the Hat.”

Comedy Central/Paramount+

Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s South Park uses its “Halloween Episode” to keep up its season-long storyline about President Donald Trump and Stan Marsh has something to say about it: “South Park sucks now.”

Or specifically, “South Park sucks now because of all this political s—.” So, in turn, Stan creates “South Park Sucks” cryptocurrency that Kyle Schwartz (Kyle Broflovski’s cousin) and asks Donald Trump Jr. to protect the digital coin (more on that later).

Note: Major spoilers from the latest “South Park” episode.

ForbesHalloween 2025: Photos Of Celebrity Costumes From Heidi Klum’s Party And MoreBy Tim Lammers

South Park Season 28 Episode 2, titled The Woman in the Hat, begins with Randy Marsh telling Stan that they’re moving out of the motel they’re living in (after losing Tegridy Farms) and moving in with Grandpa Marvin at the Shady Acres Retirement Community. During his explanation, Randy tells Stan that he can’t find work and can’t get his old job back with the USGS because of the government shutdown.

After that, the action shifts to the White House, where demolition is underway on the East Wing. Trump and the very pregnant Satan are on the site, and the president and the construction foreman are discussing plans for the ballroom dance floor. Satan then objects, “Wait! Dance floor? I thought we were knocking the East Wing down to make room for the nursery!”

From there, Trump is called into an emergency meeting to find out from his Senior Advisor Stephen Miller that someone is trying to stop his and Satan’s baby from being born and that Attorney General “Pam Bondi has been looking into it.” Bondi then appears on screen with a brown nose, which turns out to be, well, use your imagination, while Vice President JD Vance sits idly by.

ForbesDwayne Johnson’s ‘The Smashing Machine’ New On Streaming This Week, Report SaysBy Tim Lammers

Then, a theory emerges that by knocking down the East Wing, a “vengeful wrath” has been released.

The action then cuts to Peter Thiel at a motel (along with a sedated, possessed Cartman) taking a secret call from Vance, who says, “They are on to us at the White House.” Vance also says, “I think some brownnoser here is after my job.”

The action then shifts back to Shady Acres, where a frustrated Stan vents to Kyle and Kenny about South Park being political (and echoing fan sentiment), “Remember when we used to do stuff? Just us guys? Ever since this political crap took over, is like, what? Like, like what happened to us?”

ForbesGuillermo Del Toro On His Lifelong Quest To Create ‘Frankenstein’By Tim Lammers

The gripe leads to the building of a massive online community Stan shoots a commercial to hawk the “South Park Sucks Now” cryptocurrency coin to save the town of South Park.

“This digital meme token is your way to become part of the fastest-growing community in America,” Stan says. “This used to be a great town before all the politics came and ruined it all.”

Scene from South Park Season 28, Episode 2, titled “The Woman in the Hat.”

Comedy Central/Paramount+

Is There Any Halloween In The ‘South Park’ Halloween Episode?

While TV shows that stage “Halloween Episodes” generally have a Halloween theme to celebrate the holiday — think The Simpsons’ annual Treehouse of Horrors episodes — there’s nothing in The Woman in the Hat that specifically mentions All Hallows Eve.

There are, however, some supernatural elements in the episode. Back at the White House, President Donald Trump says he thinks he’s seeing something in the mirror and the hallways, and even in the corner of the Oval Office. The entity, as it turns out, is a woman in a hat who conceals her face. Trump’s advisor then says, “I think that’s your wife, sir,” referring to First Lady Melania Trump.

Forbes‘IT: Welcome To Derry’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?By Tim Lammers

Also, there’s a scene where Trump showers in the bathroom of his bedroom, there’s a quick visual reference to Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho shower scene before the president sees the woman in the hat in the mirror and freaks out. Pam Bondi tries to calm him down and screams when she sees more “brown” on her nose, which increases in volume throughout the duration of the episode.

Amping up the spooky theme, a pair of paranormal investigators dissect the contents of the substance on Bondi’s nose, which is too disgusting to write here. Ultimately, they are indicted by Bondi for “falsifying data.”

Leaning more into the “Halloween Episode” theme, Bondi holds a séance in the Oval Office, which is attended by the likes of Trump, Stephen Miller, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and a (freedom of) speechless Federal Communications Chairman Brendan Carr (who is mistaken for a mummy because of all of his injuries from his earlier episode).

ForbesIs ‘The Witcher’ Getting A Season 5? Here’s The Good NewsBy Tim Lammers

While meeting with Don Jr. to get his help with a “big crypto dump,” Kyle Schwartz and the president’s son are summoned by Bondi to join the séance to confront the restless spirit in the White House. During her reading, Bondi yells, “Epstein!” (which the president doesn’t want to hear about) and then points her finger at JD Vance, screaming that “he lies!” and “corruption,” to which Vance replies, “She’s not possessed, Pam Bondi’s trying to get my f—ing job!”

The Woman in the Hat then appears once more, freaking out Noem (whose face melts off), prompting Kyle to bolt from the séance and reveal his crypto scheme, which earns him an indictment by Bondi and a 10-year prison sentence.

After the failed “South Park Sucks Now” crypto scheme, Kyle, along with Kenny, assures Stan that “things will go back to normal, and in the meantime, we just have to make the most of where we are.” Perhaps the line is a way of show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone saying that the show will somehow be about the guys again— that is, of course, if Cartman is properly exorcised.

That storyline is sure to be revisited in South Park Season 28, Episode 3, which is scheduled to air on Comedy Central on Nov. 12 and stream on Paramount+ on Nov. 13.

ForbesWhen Is Emma Stone’s ‘Bugonia’ Coming To Streaming?By Tim Lammers

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/11/01/south-park-recap-stan-speaks-out-for-fans-in-halloween-episode/

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/11/01/south-park-recap-stan-speaks-out-for-fans-in-halloween-episode/

