Standard Chartered CEO Predicts Blockchain Settlement for All Transactions

Key Points: All transactions to be settled via blockchain, says Standard Chartered CEO.

Hong Kong aligns with fintech-driven economic strategies.

Potential $20 billion in Bitcoin ETF inflows expected.

Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters announced on November 3 that both the bank and Hong Kong SAR leadership foresee eventual blockchain settlement for all transactions and full currency digitization.

Winters’ statement underscores institutional and governmental commitment to blockchain, which could drive significant financial market shifts, impacting cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, amid global digital currency trends.

Standard Chartered CEO Projects Blockchain as Future of Transactions

Bill Winters, CEO of Standard Chartered, stated, “Both the bank and the Hong Kong SAR leadership believe that all transactions will eventually be settled via blockchain, and all currencies will be digitized.” This bold prediction underscores a strong commitment to blockchain integration and digital currency foresight.

Standard Chartered is strategically aligning itself with governmental agendas, positioning for potential first-mover advantages as blockchain frameworks become prevalent. Yet, no public fund allocations or new projects were announced explicitly alongside this statement.

Blockchain Adoption’s Broader Financial Implications Explained

Did you know? Standard Chartered’s move echoes previous blockchain adoptions by global financial institutions, including pilots from BlackRock and JPMorgan, reinforcing the ongoing transition to digital assets.

According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) is priced at $107,904.20, with a market cap of formatNumber(2152011730482, 2) and dominance at 59.53%. It has experienced a 1.90% drop over the last 24 hours, contributing to a 90-day decrease of 5.56%. Trading volume surged by 71.14%, marking an active trading landscape.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:02 UTC on November 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team emphasizes that embracing blockchain can enhance transaction transparency and settlement efficiency. Experts predict a rise in blockchain-based financial services, enabling seamless global transactions. Such adoption may spur further digital currency innovations, compatible with international regulatory standards.