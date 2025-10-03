The post Standard Chartered Predicts Bitcoin’s New All-Time High This Week appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Standard Chartered, managing $850 billion in assets, forecasts that Bitcoin will reach a new all-time high within the next week. This optimistic outlook is supported by strong market momentum and growing institutional interest. The bank also projects Bitcoin could hit $200,000 by the end of 2025, signaling confidence in the cryptocurrency’s long-term growth and adoption. Investors are watching closely as Bitcoin continues its upward trend. The post Standard Chartered Predicts Bitcoin’s New All-Time High This Week appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Standard Chartered, managing $850 billion in assets, forecasts that Bitcoin will reach a new all-time high within the next week. This optimistic outlook is supported by strong market momentum and growing institutional interest. The bank also projects Bitcoin could hit $200,000 by the end of 2025, signaling confidence in the cryptocurrency’s long-term growth and adoption. Investors are watching closely as Bitcoin continues its upward trend.