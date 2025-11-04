Standard Chartered Ventures CEO: DeFi and CeFi are ultimately both finance

PANews reported on November 4th that the 2025 Finternet Asia Digital Finance Summit, supported by the OSL Group, was held in Hong Kong on November 4th. At the summit, Alex Manson, CEO of SC Centures, stated that both decentralized finance (DeFi) and centralized finance (CeFi) ultimately boil down to "Fin" (finance).
Manson stated that SC Ventures does not invest in any particular sector, but rather in the needs of its clients. As times change, people simply operate finance in different ways, such as online e-commerce. "This also means that there is no such thing as tokenized finance; it is simply finance."
