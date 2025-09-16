Standard Chartered’s SC Ventures Raising $250M Crypto Fund to Push Global Price Gains

TLDR :

SC Ventures aims to launch a $250M digital assets fund with global investment targets.

Part of the $250M fund’s backing will come from investors in the Middle East .

Fund is set to begin raising capital now and deploy investment next year .

SC Ventures, created in 2018, combines banking and tech investment in the crypto space.



Standard Chartered’s venture arm, SC Ventures, is preparing to raise a $250 million fund focused on digital assets. It plans to court investors now and begin deploying capital next year. Part of the backing will come from the Middle East.

The fund is meant to operate globally. The move signals growing attention to crypto investments from legacy financial institutions.

SC Ventures Plan for the $250M Digital Assets Fund

SC Ventures proposes to raise $250 million for a dedicated fund targeting digital assets. Bloomberg reports the bank’s venture building arm has already started courting investors for this fund. The timing suggests fundraising will take place in late 2025 with deployment expected in the following year.

The fund will havea global scope. SC Ventures is looking at digital assets across various jurisdictions. It hopes that part of the capital will come from the Middle East. Wealth sources in that region are being approached.

SC Ventures has been in operation since 2018. It already invests in tech startups under Standard Chartered’s broader innovation remit. The new $250M fund represents a more direct bet on crypto and digital asset infrastructure.

Standard Chartered appears keen to bridge traditional finance with crypto markets. The proposed fund will target digital assets in financial services segments. That means projects involved in payments, compliance, protocols, and possibly regulation-friendly crypto offerings.

What Crypto Investors Should Watch: Price, Risk, and Timing

Investors will want clarity on how this fund handles crypto price volatility. Digital assets often move fast. Price swings could affect returns sharply. SC Ventures must show risk controls. Those include hedging, diversification, and regulatory compliance.

Fundraising now suggests the investment window opens in 2026. That gives SC Ventures time to set up governance.

Also, to pick which geographies and asset types to include. Because digital asset regulation varies widely, those will matter. Middle East investors may prefer jurisdictions with clearer rules.

Crypto investors should ask where SC Ventures plans to invest: tokens, blockchain infrastructure, decentralized finance (DeFi), or perhaps stablecoins and digital securities. Each has a different risk-reward profile. Price exposure differs, too.

Some assets could yield high returns at high risk, others have more stable but slower growth.

Finally, the interplay between regulatory risk and price risk will be central. Countries with strict crypto rules may limit investment choices. Meanwhile, sudden policy shifts can move crypto prices sharply. Investors will watch how the entity mitigates that through legal structuring and asset selection.

