StandardHash Completes U.S. IPO Assessment, and Is Set to Become the Fastest-Listed Crypto Company

This content is provided by a sponsor.



PRESS RELEASE.

Founded in 2024, StandardHash provides Bitcoin mining services for users and is quickly emerging as a significant player in the field. Despite its recent inception, the company is reported to have already completed its IPO assessment and is poised to go public in the United States- potentially setting a new record as the fastest crypto enterprise to transition from launch to IPO.

StandardHash’s core offering lies in delivering Bitcoin mining services for a global user base through a platform that is simple, intuitive and user friendly. Designed with clarity and ease of use, their app captures the essence of a pure Bitcoin mining experience.

From day one, the company has enforced stringent KYC protocols, and every move has been executed with an IPO in mind—clear goals and focused direction. Today, StandardHash serves users in over 110 countries, with all of its mining infrastructure in the United States, ensuring operational stability and regulatory alignment.

How did they manage to go from zero to one and achieve full compliance in such a short timeframe?

A closer examination reveals that while the company is new, its leadership is anything but inexperienced. Behind StandardHash is a team of industry veterans, with exceptionally rich and varied experience.

At the helm is StandardHash’s founder and CEO, who launched the world’s first Bitcoin mining platform in 2013—the same year the world’s first commercial mining machines emerged. He later served as CEO of Antpool, one of the largest and most influential mining pools in the world.

StandardHash’s technical lead is equally formidable. The company’s CTO previously served as Technical Director at Alibaba and as the Product Director at Bitmain, where she led the full cycle of mining hardware development— from mining machine R&D to mass production, successfully delivering several iterations of the Antminer series.

Heading mining operations is Tan Kok Ming, a veteran who started mining in 2013 and has extensive hands-on experience deploying and managing mining farms across multiple geographies.

If any team is positioned to build the fastest-listed Bitcoin mining services company in the industry, it’s this one. Their deep technical expertise, proven leadership, and early crypto-native experience truly sets the team apart.

What comes next after going public?

Self-Operated Mining: A Proven Path in the Bitcoin Economy

In the evolving landscape of digital assets, self-operated Bitcoin mining has emerged as a robust and proven business model—particularly in the United States, where several publicly listed companies have already paved the way. What makes this model especially compelling is its efficiency in turning capital into results. Unlike many tech or crypto ventures, Bitcoin mining offers a relatively direct path from investment to revenue generation. The economics are straightforward.

Bitcoin Holding (HODLing): In the U.S. market, maintaining a Bitcoin treasury is now seen as a strong signal of long-term commitment to Bitcoin. For a company dedicated exclusively to Bitcoin mining, building a Bitcoin reserve would naturally become a key business line.

Scaling Marketing and Operations: The platform’s marketing efforts to date have been precise and highly targeted, but there’s clear room to scale. Current resources and manpower suggest the team has yet to fully leverage marketing to promote its products and tap into its growth potential. However, with direct access to China’s robust mining hardware ecosystem and end-to-end in-house R&D, the company is uniquely positioned to accelerate the expansion of its mining business.

As these three strategic themes converge—how the company will develop in the future—remains to be seen. Will it stay the course or pioneer new business innovations? The answer could shape its place in the evolving crypto landscape.

User can download from App Store or Google Play searching “StandardHash”

Download on the App store.

Download on the Google Play store.

_________________________________________________________________________

Bitcoin.com accepts no responsibility or liability, and is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the article.