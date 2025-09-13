Stanley 1913 Enters The K-Pop Scene With JENNIE Collaboration

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 08:36
Stanley 1913 x JENNIE collection in Midnight Ruby

Stanley 1913

JENNIE wants you to stay hydrated!

Global lifestyle brand Stanley 1913 has teamed up with international superstar to launch a limited-edition drop, The Stanley 1913 x JENNIE collection in Midnight Ruby.

Dropping online on September 18, the collaboration marks the first time the brand has worked with a Korean artist, and the first within the K-pop scene. Stanley 1913 had previously worked with American artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Post Malone, and Lainey Wilson.

“Our latest collection with K-pop phenomenon, JENNIE, is our most elevated to date, and we’re thrilled to introduce our new Quencher® Luxe Tumbler and All Day Slim Luxe Bottle with this collaboration,” said Kate Ridley, Chief Brand Officer, PMI WW Brands, LLC, in a press release. “Fans will appreciate how we partnered with the artist to strike the perfect balance between her whimsical style and the collection’s premium design and sparkle. It’s a true treat to hold the final product in our hands and imagine the joy this partnership will bring.”

JENNIE, a member of BLACKPINK, is no stranger to designing her signature looks for a brand, having collaborated on specialty items with GENTLE MONSTER, BEATS by Dre, HARIBO, Korean brand Nudake, and more. With Stanley, it made sense for two global names to come together and create this line.

“I love how the products turned out, and I think fans will notice the ‘JENNIE’ touches that represent me,” JENNIE shares. “I hope they feel the personality and energy we poured into every detail.”

Stanley 1913 x JENNIE collection in Midnight Ruby

Stanley 1913

What’s in the collection?

The Stanley 1913 x JENNIE collection in Midnight Ruby collection includes JENNIE’s signature designs on the 30 oz Quencher® Luxe Tumbler and 12 oz All Day Slim Luxe Bottle. Like the flowers that bloom in harsh conditions, the design symbolizes the idea of persistence and growth. The dark bold colors match JENNIE’s edgy style, etched with her signature logo. Even the collectible charms on the Quencher® Luxe represent her personality and the things she loves, including a NINIBARA, an exclusive capybara design; a bear; and a ‘JENNIE’ name plate.

More details below:

  • Stanley 1913 x JENNIE Quencher® Luxe Tumbler (30 oz) $75: A sleek take on the fan-favorite Quencher®, this limited-edition tumbler features JENNIE’s signature style in a compact, carry-everywhere size. With double-wall vacuum insulation and an easy-carry handle, it’s made for all-day hydration in style.
  • Stanley 1913 x JENNIE All Day Slim Luxe Bottle (12 oz) $45: Effortlessly chic and perfectly portable, the All Day Slim Luxe Bottle is her go-to for on-the-go sipping. Featuring a minimalist silhouette and twist-off lid, this piece was made to fit seamlessly in any bag – or moment.

Stanley 1913 x JENNIE collection in Midnight Ruby

Stanley 1913

When and where can I purchase this?

Starting on September 18, the collection can be found on the official website. U.S. fans can purchase it from Stanley 1913’s TikTok Shop, where it will be available for pre-sale on September 17.

There will be a limited amount available at the Stanley 1913 x JENNIE Pop Up store at OBB Studios (1050 N. Orange Dr.) in Los Angeles on September 13.

For more information, on Stanley 1913 x JENNIE collection in Midnight Ruby, click here or follow Stanley 1913 on TikTok (@stanleybrand) for more information.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/laurasirikul/2025/09/12/stanley-1913-enters-the-k-pop-scene-collaborating-with-jennie/

