Star Power At The Top Of The BMW PGA Championship Leaderboard

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 08:30
MemeCore
M$2.22933+15.77%
Threshold
T$0.01663+0.60%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04722+3.78%
SQUID MEME
GAME$25.6303-8.53%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.2996-2.31%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Starpower
STAR$0.09091+41.20%

Hidecki Matsuyama hits a shot on Friday at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club

Adam Davy/PA via AP

Hideki Matsuyama holds a three-shot lead after the second round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club in England, but several of Europe’s Ryder Cup stalwarts are hot on his heels in their final tune-up before heading to Bethpage Black later this month.

Matsuyama, making his debut at the DP World Tour’s flagship event, has wasted no time settling in. The former Masters champion has racked up 11 birdies across the first two days and added eagles on two par-5s during Friday’s round to reach 12-under. His highlights included sinking a 15-foot putt at the 4th and chipping in from the edge of the green at the 17th to seize the outright lead. “I wasn’t expecting I would play this good,” said the world No. 16.

Chasing him are Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Åberg, and Justin Rose—each in sharp form as Europe gears up for the Ryder Cup from Sept. 26–28. Out of the 11 European team members in the field, only rookie Rasmus Højgaard failed to make the cut, finishing at 5-over after a second-round 75.

World No. 15 Hovland credited his short game for his second-round 66. The Norwegian made three consecutive birdies starting at the 4th, added another at 16, and capped the day by holing a 40-foot eagle putt at the last. “I’m super happy to be where I’m at, and honestly, the scoring has been incredible,” he said. Hovland arrives at Wentworth following a tie for seventh at the BMW Championship and a 12th-place finish at the Tour Championship. At Bethpage, he is expected to reunite with his 2023 Ryder Cup partner, Ludvig Åberg, who opened with a 64 and followed it up with a steady 69 to join him in a tie for second.

Rose matched Hovland’s 66, piling up eight birdies to move into the same tie for second place, giving Europe three players in the top spots heading into the weekend.

Elsewhere in the European ranks, Rory McIlroy endured a disappointing finish, closing with a double bogey for an even-par 72 that left him at 3-under and nine shots off the lead. Jon Rahm found a late spark, birdieing his final two holes for a 69 to reach 4-under, tied for 35th.

With Matsuyama setting the pace and Europe’s Ryder Cup stars in striking distance, the weekend at Wentworth is set up for a compelling battle—and a fitting prelude to the showdown at Bethpage Black.

You can watch tomorrow Saturday, September 13: 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET on Golf Channel as well as online via NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App, which will offer live simulcasts of Golf Channel’s telecasts.

Jeff Goudy is a golf writer and co-founder of Break80 Golf LLC. He can be found on social media platforms @Break80_Golf

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jeffgoudy/2025/09/12/star-power-at-the-top-of-the-bmw-pga-championship-leaderboard/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

US judge denies Ripple, SEC joint request to reduce $125M penalty

US judge denies Ripple, SEC joint request to reduce $125M penalty

Judge Analisa Torres wrote that Ripple is still required to follow federal securities laws regardless of the SEC's regulatory pivot.
Share
PANews2025/06/27 02:16
Share
Grayscale Launches Space and Time (SXT) Trust

Grayscale Launches Space and Time (SXT) Trust

PANews reported on June 25 that according to The Blcok, Grayscale, a digital asset investment platform, launched Grayscale Space and Time Trust on Tuesday, a new investment tool that provides
Space and Time
SXT$0.0825-1.90%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005425+4.81%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.2692-6.03%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 14:08
Share
Coinbase will upgrade all MATIC tokens to POL from October 14th to 17th

Coinbase will upgrade all MATIC tokens to POL from October 14th to 17th

PANews reported on September 13th that Coinbase officially announced that Polygon PoS has upgraded its token from MATIC to POL. Coinbase will convert all Polygon (MATIC) tokens (including staked assets) to the Polygon Ecosystem Token (POL) from October 14th to 17th. During the migration, rewards for staking Polygon (MATIC) will not accrue.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01513+4.99%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.274+0.62%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001982-1.63%
Share
PANews2025/09/13 08:21
Share

Trending News

More

US judge denies Ripple, SEC joint request to reduce $125M penalty

Grayscale Launches Space and Time (SXT) Trust

Coinbase will upgrade all MATIC tokens to POL from October 14th to 17th

WisdomTree launches tokenized private credits on Ethereum and Stellar

Massachusetts Attorney General Charges Prediction Market Kalshi with Violating Sports Betting Laws