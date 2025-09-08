Starbucks Cafe Of The Future Central To Second Coming Of Third Space

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 19:10
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0195-1.50%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4185-1.04%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09904-1.09%
Movement
MOVE$0.1208+2.28%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016248-3.77%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000073--%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1515+0.59%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13238-3.15%

Starbucks is focusing back on its stores and a new coffeehouse of the future. (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Starbucks has begun work on the coffeehouse of the future, with a new drive-thru standalone prototype that will include 32 seats and will open in fiscal 2026 as the company reimagines its outlets.

It will be nearly a third lower in cost to build, the company said, with debut concepts already in The Hamptons, while a small format version with approximately 10 seats is being built in New York City and will open in the next few months.

The reimagining of the cafés as more than just places to grab a latte is a major departure from the tech-driven focus many retailers – including Starbucks – have adopted and Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol stressed on the company’s recent earnings call that he is prioritizing making over its cafes.

He aims to create physically welcoming spaces that bring back familiar interio touches and double down on the ‘third space’ concept that catapulted the coffee giant into a global powerhouse.

Those touches will include more generous seating and designs reflecting the local communities in which they are located, in what is an ongoing shift away from the cookie-cutter approach that has seen Starbucks lose some of its shine.

Some stores in New York City and southern California have already been given the makeover and by the end of next year some 1,000 coffeehouses will have been refreshed in the initial tranche.

Starbucks Shifts Back to Physical

The move also reflects a shift away from the heavy focus on the digital experience, which has led to criticisms over its impact on the in-store experience. Niccol has focused on restoring the company’s famous third place ethos since he took the helm on a mega salary in September 2024.

Niccol said that Starbucks has slowed new builds and major renovations in order to prioritize its new uplift program, with an average $150,000 investment per store.

“Every coffeehouse we operate should be warm and welcoming and provide a place for customers to connect and gather. They should have a great seat for any occasion and they should provide customers access to a high-quality mobile order and pay experience and a drive-thru where possible. The uplifts are intended to quickly replace thousands of seats we removed and introduce greater texture, warmth and layered design,” Niccol said.

“We believe this new prototype will deliver an exceptional customer experience, improve unit economics and unlock growth opportunities in more markets,” Niccol said of the changes.

Some of the changes will vary based on store size and location but all will be planned to help create community and make customers feel “warm, comfortable and cared for”, the company said, adding that in new format outlets customers are staying longer, visiting more often and sharing positive feedback.

Starbucks Faces Increased Competition

The shift comes as Starbucks navigates a competitive market where app-based ordering, delivery, and loyalty programs dominate. While the company’s mobile app remains a cornerstone of its business, executives have stressed that the future lies in reinvigorating the café experience itself. New store formats are at the heart of this.

While digital offers will remain, Starbucks is downshifting its tech-only services. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Gado via Getty Images

In other changes, Starbucks plans to wind down its mobile order-and-pickup-only concept in fiscal 2026. Niccol said he believed that this format is overly transactional and lacked the “warmth and human connection” that defines the Starbucks brand.

By focusing on physical stores, Starbucks is making a strategic gamble. Online sales and delivery surged during the pandemic, but consumer trends are shifting again. Data shows that many customers are seeking out social spaces and Starbucks sees an opportunity to reclaim its role as a gathering and hang out spot.

Beyond the U.S., in the Middle East, Starbucks is partnering with Alshaya Group to open approximately 500 new stores over the next five years, opened its first Icelandic outlet recently, and is selling a stake in its Chinese operation with bids thought to value the business at around $5 billion.

Starbucks is also facing more domestic competition, with several new beverage players entering the market from Asia in recent months.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/markfaithfull/2025/09/08/starbucks-cafe-of-the-future-central-to-second-coming-of-third-space/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Techinasia, blockchain startup Units.Network has completed a $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital, and other investors have not been disclosed. The
Startup
STARTUP$0.012-2.08%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0974+7.98%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001988+1.58%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 18:06
Share
Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm

Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm

The post Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Pi Network community is on high alert after a moderator flagged a scam wallet linked to multiple thefts of Pi tokens. The exposure comes at a critical time, as the project prepares for a potential second token migration and doubles down on wallet security with fresh upgrades like PassKeys. Scam Wallet Exposed In a …
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0129+1.33%
Wink
LIKE$0.010674-2.01%
Pi Network
PI$0.34595+0.52%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/08 19:10
Share
Forward Industries Raises $1.65B for Solana Treasury Strategy Backed by Galaxy, Jump, Multicoin

Forward Industries Raises $1.65B for Solana Treasury Strategy Backed by Galaxy, Jump, Multicoin

Forward Industries has announced a $1.65 billion private placement in cash and stablecoin commitments through a private investment in public equity (PIPE) round led by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital. In a press release shared with CryptoNews, the firm said the financing, one of the largest Solana-focused raises to date, will allow the company to establish a digital asset treasury strategy centered on the Solana blockchain. Existing shareholder C/M Capital Partners also participated in the transaction. Strategic Alliance with Leading Crypto Firms Galaxy Digital will contribute its institutional infrastructure, including trading, lending, and staking services, while Jump Crypto will provide its technical expertise, particularly through initiatives such as Firedancer, a new validator client designed to scale Solana’s performance. Forward Industries stated that this collaboration is designed to help the company generate differentiated returns through staking, lending, and trading activities within the Solana ecosystem. By aligning with these firms, the company seeks to position itself as the leading publicly traded participant in Solana’s growth. Board Leadership and Governance Upon completion of the transaction, Kyle Samani, co-Founder and Managing Partner of Multicoin Capital, will become Chairman of the Board of Directors. Samani has been a vocal proponent of Solana since leading the network’s seed investment in 2018 and has continued to support its development through numerous ecosystem initiatives. He explains that Solana remains undervalued by many market participants, presenting Forward Industries with an opportunity to build an institutional-scale treasury that can deliver outsized returns compared to passive holding. Chris Ferraro, President and Chief Investment Officer of Galaxy, and Saurabh Sharma, Chief Investment Officer at Jump Crypto, will also join as Board observers. Both executives bring extensive experience in building and investing in Solana-based projects. Their participation is expected to further strengthen Forward Industries’ governance and strategic direction. Advisors and Next Steps Cantor Fitzgerald &amp; Co. has been appointed lead placement agent, with Galaxy Investment Banking acting as co-placement agent and financial advisor. Forward Industries also intends to enter into a services agreement with Galaxy Asset Management to provide ongoing support for its treasury activities. Legal counsel for the transaction includes Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher &amp; Flom LLP for Galaxy and DLA Piper LLP for Cantor Fitzgerald. Forward Industries expects to provide additional updates on its Solana treasury strategy and related activities in the near term. With the backing of Galaxy, Jump, and Multicoin, the company aims to build long-term shareholder value by becoming an institutional leader in the rapidly expanding Solana ecosystem
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.07066-25.98%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002503-3.58%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/08 19:44
Share

Trending News

More

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm

Forward Industries Raises $1.65B for Solana Treasury Strategy Backed by Galaxy, Jump, Multicoin

TikTok: Claims that TikTok's owners are buying "Trumpcoin" are completely fabricated and extremely irresponsible

Exploring cloud mining as an investment strategy