The post Starbucks to close stores, lay off workers in $1 billion restructuring appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the message to employees Thursday, Niccol said the company had reviewed and identified stores where the company would be “unable to to create the physical environment our customers and partners expect, or where we don’t see a path to financial performance.” Starbucks executives had previously said that the company would be slowing new openings in favor of remodeling existing locations this year. The renovated cafes are meant to encourage customers to linger, taking the coffee chain back to its roots as a “third place” for consumers, outside of home and the office. Following Thursday’s announcement, share of Starbucks were roughly flat in premarket trading. The stock has fallen more than 7% this year. In addition to focusing on the customer experience, Niccol has enacted additional changes to operations including a return to four days in office, beginning next month. Partners, I’m grateful for the work everyone is doing to put world-class customer service at the center of everything we do and focus on creating an elevated Starbucks experience for every customer, every time. While we’re making good progress, there is much more to do to build a better, stronger and more resilient Starbucks. As we approach the beginning of our new fiscal year, I’m sharing two decisions we’ve made in support of our Back to Starbucks plan. Both are grounded in putting our resources closest to the customer so we can create great coffeehouses, offer world-class customer service and grow the business. Changes to some of our coffeehouses First, I shared earlier this year that we were carefully reviewing our North America coffeehouse portfolio through the additional lens of our Back to Starbucks plan. Our goal is for every coffeehouse to deliver a warm and welcoming space with a great atmosphere and a seat for every occasion. During the… The post Starbucks to close stores, lay off workers in $1 billion restructuring appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the message to employees Thursday, Niccol said the company had reviewed and identified stores where the company would be “unable to to create the physical environment our customers and partners expect, or where we don’t see a path to financial performance.” Starbucks executives had previously said that the company would be slowing new openings in favor of remodeling existing locations this year. The renovated cafes are meant to encourage customers to linger, taking the coffee chain back to its roots as a “third place” for consumers, outside of home and the office. Following Thursday’s announcement, share of Starbucks were roughly flat in premarket trading. The stock has fallen more than 7% this year. In addition to focusing on the customer experience, Niccol has enacted additional changes to operations including a return to four days in office, beginning next month. Partners, I’m grateful for the work everyone is doing to put world-class customer service at the center of everything we do and focus on creating an elevated Starbucks experience for every customer, every time. While we’re making good progress, there is much more to do to build a better, stronger and more resilient Starbucks. As we approach the beginning of our new fiscal year, I’m sharing two decisions we’ve made in support of our Back to Starbucks plan. Both are grounded in putting our resources closest to the customer so we can create great coffeehouses, offer world-class customer service and grow the business. Changes to some of our coffeehouses First, I shared earlier this year that we were carefully reviewing our North America coffeehouse portfolio through the additional lens of our Back to Starbucks plan. Our goal is for every coffeehouse to deliver a warm and welcoming space with a great atmosphere and a seat for every occasion. During the…

Starbucks to close stores, lay off workers in $1 billion restructuring

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 21:39
Loomlay
LAY$0.00844-2.20%
1
1$0.011525-11.33%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015975-6.06%
Salamanca
DON$0.000654-1.94%
Threshold
T$0.01539-1.84%

In the message to employees Thursday, Niccol said the company had reviewed and identified stores where the company would be “unable to to create the physical environment our customers and partners expect, or where we don’t see a path to financial performance.”

Starbucks executives had previously said that the company would be slowing new openings in favor of remodeling existing locations this year. The renovated cafes are meant to encourage customers to linger, taking the coffee chain back to its roots as a “third place” for consumers, outside of home and the office.

Following Thursday’s announcement, share of Starbucks were roughly flat in premarket trading. The stock has fallen more than 7% this year.

In addition to focusing on the customer experience, Niccol has enacted additional changes to operations including a return to four days in office, beginning next month.

Partners,

I’m grateful for the work everyone is doing to put world-class customer service at the center of everything we do and focus on creating an elevated Starbucks experience for every customer, every time.

While we’re making good progress, there is much more to do to build a better, stronger and more resilient Starbucks. As we approach the beginning of our new fiscal year, I’m sharing two decisions we’ve made in support of our Back to Starbucks plan. Both are grounded in putting our resources closest to the customer so we can create great coffeehouses, offer world-class customer service and grow the business.

Changes to some of our coffeehouses

First, I shared earlier this year that we were carefully reviewing our North America coffeehouse portfolio through the additional lens of our Back to Starbucks plan. Our goal is for every coffeehouse to deliver a warm and welcoming space with a great atmosphere and a seat for every occasion.

During the review, we identified coffeehouses where we’re unable to create the physical environment our customers and partners expect, or where we don’t see a path to financial performance, and these locations will be closed.

Each year, we open and close coffeehouses for a variety of reasons, from financial performance to lease expirations. This is a more significant action that we understand will impact partners and customers. Our coffeehouses are centers of the community, and closing any location is difficult.

To put it into context: Since we’ve already opened numerous coffeehouses over the past year, our overall company-operated count in North America will decline by about 1% in fiscal year 2025 after accounting for both openings and closures.

We will end the fiscal year with nearly 18,300 total Starbucks locations – company operated and licensed – across the U.S. and Canada. In fiscal year 2026, we’ll grow the number of coffeehouses we operate as we continue to invest in our business. Over the next 12 months, we also plan to uplift more than 1,000 locations to introduce greater texture, warmth and layered design.

Partners in coffeehouses scheduled to close will be notified this week. We’re working hard to offer transfers to nearby locations where possible and will move quickly to help partners understand what opportunities might be available to them.

For those we can’t immediately place, we’re focused on partner care including comprehensive severance packages. We also hope to welcome many of these partners back to Starbucks in the future as new coffeehouses open and the number of partners in each location grows.

Reducing non-retail partner roles

Second, we’re further reducing non-retail headcount and expenses. This includes the difficult decision to eliminate approximately 900 current non-retail partner roles and close many open positions.

As we build toward a better Starbucks, we’re investing in green apron partner hours, more partners in stores, exceptional customer service, elevated coffeehouse designs and innovation to create the future. We will continue to carefully manage costs and stay focused on the key areas that drive long-term growth.

Non-retail partners whose roles are being eliminated will be notified tomorrow morning (Friday). We will offer generous severance and support packages including benefits extensions.

Unless your job specifically requires you to be on site in the office, we’re asking you to work from home today and tomorrow.

What’s next

These steps are to reinforce what we see is working and prioritize our resources against them. Early results from coffeehouse uplifts show customers visiting more often, staying longer and sharing positive feedback. Where we’ve invested in more green apron partner hours so that there are more partners working at busy times, we saw improvements in transactions, sales, and service times, alongside happier, more engaged partners.

I know these decisions impact our partners and their families, and we did not make them lightly. I believe these steps are necessary to build a better, stronger and more resilient Starbucks that deepens its impact on the world and creates more opportunities for our partners, suppliers and the communities we serve.

To those partners who will be leaving, I want to say a profound thank you. To those continuing on our turnaround journey, I deeply appreciate your commitment to helping us get back to Starbucks.

Brian

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/25/starbucks-restructuring-store-closures-layoffs.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

The cryptocurrency market is entering a decisive phase, where legacy meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue to command recognition but may face diminishing returns compared to newer entrants. Capital flow data and presale activity suggest that investors are increasingly looking beyond the familiar names, with Little Pepe emerging as one of the most [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365% appeared first on Blockonomi.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001186-3.65%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01179-3.99%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000551-2.30%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 04:00
Share
Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

Hashdex Asset Management Ltd. and Nasdaq Global Indexes have announced the expansion of the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NCIQ), the multi-asset spot crypto exchange-traded product (ETP) in the United States. The ETF launched in February 2025 with spot Bitcoin and Ether, will now include exposure to XRP, Solana, and Stellar—bringing the total to five crypto assets. Collectively, these tokens represent over $3 trillion in combined market capitalization, says Hashdex. According to the asset manager the move provides U.S. investors with streamlined access to a diversified basket of digital assets through a single, tradable product. By tracking the Nasdaq Crypto US Index (NCIUS), the ETF offers rules-based exposure while removing the complexities of selecting individual cryptocurrencies. Global Leadership in Crypto Index Products Hashdex manages the multi-asset crypto ETP in Europe and the multi-asset crypto ETF in Latin America. With $1.56 billion in assets under management, Hashdex now offers four index products tied to the global Nasdaq Crypto Index. “Since 2018, Hashdex has been a market leader in crypto index products globally, and this signifies a major milestone in meeting the needs of U.S. advisors and investors,” said Marcelo Sampaio, Co-Founder and CEO of Hashdex. A Milestone for U.S. Crypto Index Investing According to Samir Kerbage, CIO at Hashdex, the expansion reflects growing demand from U.S. investors seeking structured, index-based crypto exposure. “With NCIQ, investors gain access to a dynamic, rules-based exposure that evolves with the market—eliminating the need to try to pick individual winners,” Kerbage said. He adds that regulatory clarity and the approval of generic listing standards have paved the way for NCIQ to expand and adapt as new assets meet index requirements. The NCIUS index is jointly developed by Nasdaq and Hashdex, includes strict eligibility criteria such as liquidity, market capitalization, and regulatory compliance. While ADA (Cardano) qualifies for the index, it is not currently included in NCIQ’s holdings. The Hashdex–Nasdaq Partnership The expansion also shows the ongoing collaboration between Hashdex and Nasdaq, which have co-developed several index and index-based crypto products since 2021. Nasdaq serves as the index administrator and listing venue for NCIQ, with Coinbase Custody and BitGo Trust providing crypto asset custody. U.S. Bank Global Fund Services acts as fund administrator, while Paralel Distributors LLC serves as marketing agent. As crypto continues to mature as an asset class, diversified index products like NCIQ are emerging as benchmarks for institutional and retail allocation
XRP
XRP$2.8265-3.21%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/25 21:10
Share
XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert

XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert

TLDR HighVibeAssets predicts XRP price will dramatically rise due to expiring NDAs. Ripple’s NDAs are expiring daily, revealing new institutional partnerships. XRP’s price surge could catch many off guard, according to HighVibeAssets. Bitcoin advocates argue XRP will continue underperforming against BTC. Analysts project XRP could reach $19 to $32 if Bitcoin hits $270,000. HighVibeAssets, the [...] The post XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP
XRP$2.8265-3.21%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010048-0.92%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.00088-6.28%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/25 20:52
Share

Trending News

More

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert

Automakers to gain $700M relief after US tariff reduction

5K+ Users Back Mono Protocol After $2M Raise: Beta Launch Nears to Solve Blockchain Fragmentation with Seamless Accounts