Starbucks to launch protein-packed cold foam, lattes Sept. 29

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 00:16
Starbucks’ new protein-packed beverages

Source: Starbucks

Starbucks plans to tap into consumers’ protein obsession by launching protein-packed cold foam and lattes starting Sept. 29.

From “gym bros” to users of GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic, many Americans are trying to consume more protein, with the goal of building or maintaining their muscle mass and feeling more satiated after meals. Roughly a third of U.S. consumers said they loved high protein in the second quarter of 2025, up from 24% three years ago, according to Datassential, which tracks restaurant menus and consumer preferences.

Customers who add Starbucks’ protein cold foam to their grande beverages can expect about 19 to 26 grams of protein, while the chain’s grande-sized protein latte delivers 27 to 36 grams of protein, the company said.

“As we continue to get back to Starbucks, we’re focused on modernizing our menu with innovative, relevant, and hype-worthy products that will resonate with our customers,” Starbucks Global Chief Brand Officer Tressie Lieberman said in a statement.

The protein cold foam will be available in a variety of flavors, including a new banana flavor, vanilla, matcha, chocolate, brown sugar, salted caramel and plain. Seasonal flavors, like pumpkin, will also be available.

Since Starbucks launched cold foam nationwide in 2018, it has become one of the most popular modifications that customers can make to their drinks. One out of every seven Starbucks beverages includes cold foam, according to the company. The introduction of the frothy topping coincided with the rising popularity of iced coffee and other cold drinks, which have overtaken Starbucks’ hot beverage orders, no matter the season.

The protein lattes will be made with protein-boosted milk, created daily by baristas by blending 2% milk with unflavored protein powder. Customers will be able to customize other drinks with the protein-boosted milk soon as well.

The product announcement comes on the heels of Starbucks’ best-ever sales week for its U.S. company-operated locations, following the annual return of its pumpkin spice lattes and other autumn beverages. The sales record is another green shoot for Starbucks’ turnaround under CEO Brian Niccol, who has pledged to bring the company “back to Starbucks” by improving the customer experience and introducing exciting menu items.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/02/starbucks-to-launch-protein-packed-cold-foam-lattes-sept-29.html

