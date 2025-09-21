The increase in cross-chain bridge inflows from chains shows a growing interest and confidence in Stargate and rising demand for interoperable DeFi solutions.The increase in cross-chain bridge inflows from chains shows a growing interest and confidence in Stargate and rising demand for interoperable DeFi solutions.

Stargate Registers Over $2B in Cross-Chain Inflows in September; Pulled from Ethereum, Mantle Network, LinearBuild, Berachain, Arbitrum, and Others

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/21 17:15
money case 11

The digital asset market continues to experience interesting movements, with market players like Stargate Finance, a cross-chain liquidity protocol, seizing the limelight. On-chain analysis reported today tracked net inflows worth $2.179 billion in Stargate this September.

Stargate Finance is a DeFi platform specializing in offering multi-chain solutions. It enables efficient liquidity movements and asset transfers across various chains. As a result, it helps to solve interoperability problems in DeFi. By integrating with different blockchain protocols, Stargate allows people to engage in transactions and interactions across different protocols from a single network. This provides a more effective and seamless DeFi experience.

Top Chains by Inflows on Stargate

This month, Stargate witnessed a significant increase in funds inflows, surpassing $2.179 billion, an indicator of a resurgent interest or an increasing number of customers in the multi-chain network. These inflows came from top chains, including Ethereum, Mantle Network, LinearBuild, Berachain, Arbitrum, and many others, as illustrated in the data.

Ethereum

Ethereum is currently the top-performing chain on the Stargate cross-chain network. As per the data, Ethereum contributed massive capital inflows of $810 million to Stargate this month. The implication here is that users substantially poured Ethereum assets into Stargate, a move that shows growing investor confidence in the Ethereum network. The impressive figure makes Ethereum the key player in Stargate’s cross-chain liquidity flow. It also indicates rising trust in Stargate’s network and its role in the DeFi market.

Mantle Network

Next is Mantle Network, which is also attracting attention with its significant liquidity flow into Stargate. Mantle contributed capital inflows of $610 million into the Stargate network over this month, a significant movement suggesting heightened interest and activity within the Mantle ecosystem. Mantle’s focus on rapid and cost-efficient transactions makes it an attractive network for user activity in DeFi.

LinearBuild

LinearBuild, a Layer-2 network offering a scaling solution for Ethereum, is the third-best-performing cross-chain bridge on the Stargate network. Linea drew in fund inflows of $298 million into Stargate this month. This remarkable money influx highlights Linear’s major role in the cross-chain sector, showing its prominence in offering a Layer-2 scaling solution.

Berachain and Arbitrum

According to the data, Berachain and Arbitrum also contributed significant capital inflows of $251 million and $210 million, respectively, into Stargate during this month. This highlights increasing preference among investors for Berachain and Arbitrum; decentralized platforms known for efficiency, scalability, and cost-effective, rapid transactions.

Expanding Multi-Chain Applications in DeFi

The recent surge in capital inflows from different chains (as explained in the data) shed light on Stargate’s role in enabling cross-chain engagements. This shows the rising significance and usage of multi-chain networks in the DeFi market. The movements noticed in Stargate’s data point out a wider trend in the virtual currency market towards cross-chain solutions. The rise in money inflows indicates Stargate’s increasing impact and the growing appetite for interoperable decentralized finance solutions. 

