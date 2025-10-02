Starknet Foundation Launches BTCFi Season to Unlock Global Bitcoin Liquidity

Starknet Foundation, a well-known platform focusing on scaling Ethereum, has excitedly announced its extraordinary development in launching Bitcoin Decentralized Finance (BTCFi). The purpose of this strategic step is to speed up the Bitcoin activity, lending and borrowing on decentralized finance (DeFi) Starknet. 📣🚨The Starknet Foundation is very excited to announce the launch of BTCFi Season, a new program to bootstrap BTC activity on Starknet, with a focus on low-cost, BTC-backed loans. pic.twitter.com/Ocg2uHuhe5— Starknet Foundation (BTCFi arc) (@StarknetFndn) October 1, 2025 One of the main objectives of this step is to create effective and efficient markets for Bitcoin assets. For this, Starknet Foundation will serve the users by providing them with 100 million $STRK tokens for more than 6 months, to reinforce different DeFi protocols, appreciating participation and development within the ecosystem. $STRK is the native token of Starknet. Starknet Foundation has unveiled this news through its official X account. Starknet Expands Bitcoin Utility with BTCFi Worldwide There are many purposes behind this advancement i.e., $BTC Liquidity on DEXs, $BTC Liquidity in Lending Markets, and Borrowing Stablecoins against $BTC. In short, all these features are related to BTC and improving its scalability and availability worldwide. $BTC Liquidity on DEXs means increasing the flow for Bitcoin Liquidity on decentralized Exchanges (DEXs), making it accessible for users to trade in BTC and other related assets. Furthermore, BTC serves as collateral in lending and borrowing activities, which enhance its usage in DeFi. With this advancement, users will be able to interchange BTC with stablecoins, which means that users will utilize BTC to borrow stablecoins. BTC will be used as a cost-effective place to lend stablecoins. Starknet Rolls out STRK Rewards to Fuel Global BTCFi Adoption Starknet will share its $STRK tokens among users based on an incentive reward system that can execute and design starting on September 30, 2025. Basically, these rewards are going to act like a strong magnet that will attract a huge number of users from around the world to Starknet and participate in $BTC-related activities. Starknet is set to be the most powerful and efficient platform for trading in $BTC and stablecoins all over the world without the involvement of a third party. This advancement will open a new and secure pathway for worldwide users to transact payments with speed, scalability, and low cost in the digital market. 