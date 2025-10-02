Starknet Foundation Launches BTCFi Season to Unlock Global Bitcoin Liquidity

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
Starknet Foundation, a well-known platform focusing on scaling Ethereum, has excitedly announced its extraordinary development in launching Bitcoin Decentralized Finance (BTCFi). The purpose of this strategic step is to speed up the Bitcoin activity, lending and borrowing on decentralized finance (DeFi) Starknet. 📣🚨The Starknet Foundation is very excited to announce the launch of BTCFi Season, a new program to bootstrap BTC activity on Starknet, with a focus on low-cost, BTC-backed loans. pic.twitter.com/Ocg2uHuhe5— Starknet Foundation (BTCFi arc) (@StarknetFndn) October 1, 2025 One of the main objectives of this step is to create effective and efficient markets for Bitcoin assets. For this, Starknet Foundation will serve the users by providing them with 100 million $STRK tokens for more than 6 months, to reinforce different DeFi protocols, appreciating participation and development within the ecosystem. $STRK is the native token of Starknet. Starknet Foundation has unveiled this news through its official X account. Starknet Expands Bitcoin Utility with BTCFi Worldwide There are many purposes behind this advancement i.e., $BTC Liquidity on DEXs, $BTC Liquidity in Lending Markets, and Borrowing Stablecoins against $BTC. In short, all these features are related to BTC and improving its scalability and availability worldwide. $BTC Liquidity on DEXs means increasing the flow for Bitcoin Liquidity on decentralized Exchanges (DEXs), making it accessible for users to trade in BTC and other related assets. Furthermore, BTC serves as collateral in lending and borrowing activities, which enhance its usage in DeFi. With this advancement, users will be able to interchange BTC with stablecoins, which means that users will utilize BTC to borrow stablecoins. BTC will be used as a cost-effective place to lend stablecoins. Starknet Rolls out STRK Rewards to Fuel Global BTCFi Adoption Starknet will share its $STRK tokens among users based on an incentive reward system that can execute and design starting on September 30, 2025. Basically, these rewards are going to act like a strong magnet that will attract a huge number of users from around the world to Starknet and participate in $BTC-related activities. Starknet is set to be the most powerful and efficient platform for trading in $BTC and stablecoins all over the world without the involvement of a third party. This advancement will open a new and secure pathway for worldwide users to transact payments with speed, scalability, and low cost in the digital market. Starknet Foundation, a well-known platform focusing on scaling Ethereum, has excitedly announced its extraordinary development in launching Bitcoin Decentralized Finance (BTCFi). The purpose of this strategic step is to speed up the Bitcoin activity, lending and borrowing on decentralized finance (DeFi) Starknet. 📣🚨The Starknet Foundation is very excited to announce the launch of BTCFi Season, a new program to bootstrap BTC activity on Starknet, with a focus on low-cost, BTC-backed loans. pic.twitter.com/Ocg2uHuhe5— Starknet Foundation (BTCFi arc) (@StarknetFndn) October 1, 2025 One of the main objectives of this step is to create effective and efficient markets for Bitcoin assets. For this, Starknet Foundation will serve the users by providing them with 100 million $STRK tokens for more than 6 months, to reinforce different DeFi protocols, appreciating participation and development within the ecosystem. $STRK is the native token of Starknet. Starknet Foundation has unveiled this news through its official X account. Starknet Expands Bitcoin Utility with BTCFi Worldwide There are many purposes behind this advancement i.e., $BTC Liquidity on DEXs, $BTC Liquidity in Lending Markets, and Borrowing Stablecoins against $BTC. In short, all these features are related to BTC and improving its scalability and availability worldwide. $BTC Liquidity on DEXs means increasing the flow for Bitcoin Liquidity on decentralized Exchanges (DEXs), making it accessible for users to trade in BTC and other related assets. Furthermore, BTC serves as collateral in lending and borrowing activities, which enhance its usage in DeFi. With this advancement, users will be able to interchange BTC with stablecoins, which means that users will utilize BTC to borrow stablecoins. BTC will be used as a cost-effective place to lend stablecoins. Starknet Rolls out STRK Rewards to Fuel Global BTCFi Adoption Starknet will share its $STRK tokens among users based on an incentive reward system that can execute and design starting on September 30, 2025. Basically, these rewards are going to act like a strong magnet that will attract a huge number of users from around the world to Starknet and participate in $BTC-related activities. Starknet is set to be the most powerful and efficient platform for trading in $BTC and stablecoins all over the world without the involvement of a third party. This advancement will open a new and secure pathway for worldwide users to transact payments with speed, scalability, and low cost in the digital market.

Starknet Foundation Launches BTCFi Season to Unlock Global Bitcoin Liquidity

By: Coinstats
2025/10/02 17:00
WELL3
WELL$0.000055--%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0004802-11.76%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000669-13.11%
Bitcoin
BTC$103,915.6-3.38%
COM
COM$0.003962-22.19%
bitcoin25 main

Starknet Foundation, a well-known platform focusing on scaling Ethereum, has excitedly announced its extraordinary development in launching Bitcoin Decentralized Finance (BTCFi). The purpose of this strategic step is to speed up the Bitcoin activity, lending and borrowing on decentralized finance (DeFi) Starknet.

One of the main objectives of this step is to create effective and efficient markets for Bitcoin assets. For this, Starknet Foundation will serve the users by providing them with 100 million $STRK tokens for more than 6 months, to reinforce different DeFi protocols, appreciating participation and development within the ecosystem. $STRK is the native token of Starknet. Starknet Foundation has unveiled this news through its official X account.

Starknet Expands Bitcoin Utility with BTCFi Worldwide

There are many purposes behind this advancement i.e., $BTC Liquidity on DEXs, $BTC Liquidity in Lending Markets, and Borrowing Stablecoins against $BTC. In short, all these features are related to BTC and improving its scalability and availability worldwide.

$BTC Liquidity on DEXs means increasing the flow for Bitcoin Liquidity on decentralized Exchanges (DEXs), making it accessible for users to trade in BTC and other related assets. Furthermore, BTC serves as collateral in lending and borrowing activities, which enhance its usage in DeFi.

With this advancement, users will be able to interchange BTC with stablecoins, which means that users will utilize BTC to borrow stablecoins. BTC will be used as a cost-effective place to lend stablecoins.

Starknet Rolls out STRK Rewards to Fuel Global BTCFi Adoption

Starknet will share its $STRK tokens among users based on an incentive reward system that can execute and design starting on September 30, 2025. Basically, these rewards are going to act like a strong magnet that will attract a huge number of users from around the world to Starknet and participate in $BTC-related activities.

Starknet is set to be the most powerful and efficient platform for trading in $BTC and stablecoins all over the world without the involvement of a third party. This advancement will open a new and secure pathway for worldwide users to transact payments with speed, scalability, and low cost in the digital market.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

8HoursMining: The modern engine for sustainable passive income

8HoursMining: The modern engine for sustainable passive income

As crypto trading grows more volatile, investors are turning to stable, hands-free options like 8HoursMining’s “hold-to-mine” model for steady digital asset growth without daily market stress. #sponsored
Moonveil
MORE$0.006963-19.62%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011198-9.95%
Wink
LIKE$0.004745-5.34%
Share
Crypto.news2025/11/04 21:21
BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Traders compare Blockchain FX and Based Eggman ($GGs) as token presales compete for attention. Explore which presale crypto stands out in the 2025 crypto presale list and attracts whale capital.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006341-7.82%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 00:30
Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Recently, as Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe visited China, PANews met with him for an exclusive interview. Sota shared his personal experiences and the development journey of the Astar project, revealing details about the eagerly anticipated "Sony Chain."
Meteora
MET$0.1645-8.30%
Major
MAJOR$0.09823-4.86%
Share
PANews2024/06/21 11:30

Trending News

More

8HoursMining: The modern engine for sustainable passive income

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Glenn Hughes Scores His Greatest Chart Debut On His Own

How Deep Can ETH Price Fall Before the Next Reversal?

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,915.60
$103,915.60$103,915.60

-1.73%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,525.25
$3,525.25$3,525.25

-1.77%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$162.86
$162.86$162.86

-2.32%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2841
$2.2841$2.2841

-1.84%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16549
$0.16549$0.16549

-0.88%