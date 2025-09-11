StarkWare launches lightweight Bitcoin verification for use on mobile devices

By: Coinstats
2025/09/11 02:27
Bitcoin
BTC$113,801+2.21%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10012-1.16%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003118+1.79%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.0000412+0.02%
ZKsync
ZK$0.06042+1.10%

The lightweight zero-knowledge proof will allow Bitcoin users to verify payments without having to download the full blockchain history.

StarkWare, a company specializing in zero-knowledge (ZK) technology, a way of verifying information without revealing the specific contents of that information, said it created a ZK verification of the Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain that can run on mobile devices.

The proof contains all the Bitcoin block headers from the genesis block until the present, but not the full and detailed Bitcoin blockchain history, which is over 680 gigabytes in size. 

Each block header includes the version number of the Bitcoin software used to mine the block, a reference to the previous block in the chain, a timestamp, the block size and the nonce — the random number the miner has to find to add the block to the ledger.

Read more

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$891.17+1.53%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1401-10.24%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00254+0.19%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
Share
SEC delays decisions on staking for Ethereum ETFs, along with XRP and SOL funds

SEC delays decisions on staking for Ethereum ETFs, along with XRP and SOL funds

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins has been vocal in his support of digital assets but his agency continues to punt on many ETFs.
Solana
SOL$223.49+3.73%
XRP
XRP$2.9762+0.79%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/11 03:26
Share
Texas resident on the hook for $12.5 million in creditor claims after running a crypto ‘Ponzi scheme’

Texas resident on the hook for $12.5 million in creditor claims after running a crypto ‘Ponzi scheme’

Fuller allegedly ran a crypto investment company called Privvy Investments, and used investor funds on personal purchases.
Rank
RAN$0.001107-0.89%
Hooked Protocol
HOOK$0.11049+3.09%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/11 03:24
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

SEC delays decisions on staking for Ethereum ETFs, along with XRP and SOL funds

Texas resident on the hook for $12.5 million in creditor claims after running a crypto ‘Ponzi scheme’

After 16 billion data breaches: The ultimate security self-check manual that every encryption user should keep

U.S. bankruptcy court denies crypto swindler’s $12.5m escape hatch