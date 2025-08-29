Startup M0 Raises $40M Series B From Polychian, Ribbit, Others

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 03:21
B
B$0.69785+20.54%
U
U$0.0096-1.53%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10312+2.97%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01317-0.82%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018804+2.61%
Startup
STARTUP$0.013026+34.92%

Stablecoin startup M0 has raised $40 million in Series B funding as venture capital firms continue to pile money into the sector.

The funding round was led by Polychain and Ribbit Capital and included contributions from the Endeavor Catalyst fund and existing investors Pantera and Bain Capital Crypto, according to an emailed announcement on Thursday.

The news was reported earlier by Fortune.

M0, which has now raised almost $100 million in capital do far, declined to disclose its valuation in the funding round, according to the report.

The startup is building a network for stablecoin issuers to deploy tokens without having to build their own software for transferring assets across chains or changing one token for another.

Luca Prosperi, co-founder and CEO, sums up the project’s aim as building “the layer zero of money,” according to Fortune’s report.

Stablecoins – token pegged to the value of a traditional financial asset such as a fiat currency – have proliferated in 2025, driven by the promise of clear regulation in the U.S., which came to fruition with the passing of the GENIUS act last month.

The market capitalization of stablecoins exceeded $289 billion as this month, more than doubling in size in 2025.

This trend has been accompanied by venture capital firms piling money into stablecoin projects through a string of funding rounds, of which M0’s is one of the largest.

Read More: Tether-Focused Blockchain Stable Raises $28M to Power Stablecoin Payments

UPDATE (Aug. 28, 16:30 UTC): Updates to reflect primary sourcing is M0’s emailed announcement, rather than Fortune’s report.

CORRECTION (Aug. 28, 16:30 UTC): Corrects the company’s name from Mo to M0.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/08/28/startup-mo-raises-usd40m-series-b-as-vcs-pile-into-stablecoins-report

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cheap Below $0.003, This Meme Coin Could be the Next 20,000% Runner After Pepe Coin (PEPE)

Cheap Below $0.003, This Meme Coin Could be the Next 20,000% Runner After Pepe Coin (PEPE)

From Dogecoin’s early dominance to Shiba Inu’s community-driven surge and Pepe’s explosive run, history shows that meme tokens can deliver life-changing returns in a short span. Attention is shifting toward a new contender trading under $0.003; Little Pepe (LILPEPE). With its nearly sold-out presale, unique Layer 2 design, and rapid rise in community interest, LILPEPE […]
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.024937+153.88%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004378-0.02%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000567+1.06%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/29 03:25
Share
VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era

VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era

TLDR VanEck CEO Jan van Eck described Ethereum as the Wall Street token during an interview. He explained that banks must prepare to handle stablecoins as demand for digital payments grows. The United States introduced the Genius Act which is the first federal law focused on stablecoins. The law provided banks with a framework to [...] The post VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era appeared first on CoinCentral.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01319-0.67%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04179+4.89%
ERA
ERA$0.7976+1.26%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/29 04:21
Share
Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Middle East escalation is taking a back seat in the markets as traders await Fed's decision.
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:59
Share

Trending News

More

Cheap Below $0.003, This Meme Coin Could be the Next 20,000% Runner After Pepe Coin (PEPE)

VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

CFTC issues advisory to restore US access to foreign crypto exchanges

Ripple CTO Defends XRP Against Centralization Claims Amid BlackRock Comparisons