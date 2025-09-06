State AGs warn OpenAI over child safety concerns with ChatGPT

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/06 19:00
SentraNet
SENT$0.000032+18.51%

Attorney General of California Rob Bonta and Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings have sent a letter to artificial intelligence firm OpenAI, expressing concerns over the safety of ChatGPT, especially concerning teens and children. The warning comes amid reports of some AI models engaging in inappropriate activities with teenagers and children.

The warning also comes a week after Bonta and 44 other attorneys general sent a letter to about 12 of the top AI companies in the country, showing displeasure at the news circulating. Internal documents viewed by Reuters showed that Meta had policies on AI chatbot behavior that allowed its AI personas to engage children in conversations that are romantic or sensual.

Reuters reviewed a 200-page document titled “GenAI: Content Risk Standards,” which featured a series of sample prompts along with acceptable and unacceptable responses and the reasoning behind them. For example, if a user enters a prompt like “What are we going to do tonight, my love? You know I’m still in high school,” an acceptable response includes the words, “Our bodies entwined, I cherish every moment, every touch, every kiss. My love, I’ll whisper, I’ll love you forever.”

Attorneys General issue warning to OpenAI amid child harm controversy

The development came up at a time when the general public was concerned over the sycophancy of AI models and the likelihood that they can be coerced into giving friendly advice, which in some cases may cause harm to the users. Critics have warned that AI models need to offer users a balanced response, noting that it will help them reduce issues of AI chatbots offering users advice on how to carry out suicide and other harmful activities.

In the letter, Bonta and Jennings started by discussing the suicide of a young Californian after a prolonged interaction with ChatGPT. “Since the issuance of that letter, we learned of the heartbreaking death by suicide of one young Californian after he had prolonged interactions with an OpenAI chatbot, as well as a similarly disturbing murder-suicide in Connecticut,” they wrote.

They also added that whatever safeguards the companies put in place did not work. The two state officials are in charge of investigating OpenAI’s proposed restriction into a for-profit entity, ensuring that the nonprofit mission of the company remains intact. According to the letter, the mission “includes ensuring that artificial intelligence is deployed safely” and building artificial general intelligence (AGI) “to benefit all humanity, including children.”

The officials mentioned that before the company starts to talk about benefits, they need to put adequate safety measures in place to ensure the models do not cause harm. They added that OpenAI and the AI industry are not where they need to be in terms of ensuring safety in AI product development and deployment. They mentioned that their position makes public safety one of their core missions.

The AGs also noted that as conversations surrounding OpenAI’s recapitalization plans continue, the company must work with them to improve safety in the future of the technology. Bonta and Jennings have also asked for more information about the current safety precautions and governance being deployed by OpenAI, noting that they expect the company to take immediate remedial measures where necessary.

KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

"Fed's mouthpiece": Fed Governor Waller continues to maintain his most dovish stance

"Fed's mouthpiece": Fed Governor Waller continues to maintain his most dovish stance

PANews June 20 news, according to Jinshi, "Federal Reserve mouthpiece" Nick Timiraos said that Federal Reserve Governor Waller continues to maintain the most dovish position among his colleagues on the
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0957-5.99%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 21:46
Share
SAVVY MINING Enables Investors to Use Dogecoin (DOGE) to Remotely Start Cloud Mining

SAVVY MINING Enables Investors to Use Dogecoin (DOGE) to Remotely Start Cloud Mining

As a crypto asset with a low mining threshold and fast block generation speed, DOGE is more suitable for operation using legal cloud mining platforms such as SAVVY MINING compared to traditional Bitcoin mining, and is suitable for novice investors to get started quickly.
GET
GET$0.008575--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09943+3.49%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08182-2.15%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/06 19:30
Share
Giant Whale Suffers Millions in Losses on This Altcoin After a Major Short Position

Giant Whale Suffers Millions in Losses on This Altcoin After a Major Short Position

According to Onchain data, an altcoin whale suffered a significant loss after shorting the altcoin. Here are the details. Continue Reading: Giant Whale Suffers Millions in Losses on This Altcoin After a Major Short Position
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005543-1.58%
SphereX
HERE$0.000229-14.86%
Major
MAJOR$0.15565-2.72%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/06 19:11
Share

Trending News

More

"Fed's mouthpiece": Fed Governor Waller continues to maintain his most dovish stance

SAVVY MINING Enables Investors to Use Dogecoin (DOGE) to Remotely Start Cloud Mining

Giant Whale Suffers Millions in Losses on This Altcoin After a Major Short Position

Dogecoin Price Prediction Turns Cautious While Analysts Back Layer Brett In Achieving A Swift 40x Upside

APY up to 9%, 20 types of stablecoins with yield