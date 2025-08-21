State Street Bank integrates JPMorgan Chase's Digital Debt Services to advance blockchain-based debt securities custody

PANews reported on August 21 that State Street, the world's largest ETF service provider, announced that it has become the first third-party custodian to access JPMorgan Chase's digital debt service, providing blockchain-based debt securities custody services to institutional clients.

JPMorgan Chase's Digital Debt Services supports the issuance, settlement, and lifecycle management of bonds through the Kinexys digital asset platform, leveraging blockchain technology for precise T+0 settlement and automated operations. The first transaction, completed by State Street Investment Management, involved the purchase of $100 million in commercial paper, marking a significant step in the modernization of the short-term debt market.