State Street Joins J.P. Morgan’s Blockchain Debt Service With $100M Anchor Deal

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/22 03:41
Threshold
T$0.01591-2.33%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.000786-13.05%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005541+1.31%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02601-3.91%

TLDR:

  • State Street became the first third-party custodian on J.P. Morgan’s Digital Debt Service with a $100M commercial paper deal.
  • The launch used OCBC’s $100M commercial paper, settled on-chain through J.P. Morgan’s Kinexys tokenization platform.
  • The service enables T+0 settlement, smart contract lifecycle management, and digital wallet custody for institutional clients.
  • State Street Investment Management acted as the anchor investor, integrating custody with front, middle, and back-office services.

The shift toward blockchain-based financial infrastructure took another step forward this week. 

State Street has officially joined J.P. Morgan’s Digital Debt Service as its first outside custodian. The move puts tokenized debt securities into custody under one of the largest institutional names in finance. A $100 million commercial paper transaction served as the launchpad. 

The transaction was issued by Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC) and executed on J.P. Morgan’s Kinexys platform, according to a press release.

State Street Brings Custody to Blockchain Debt Securities

The deal positioned State Street Investment Management as the anchor investor. It purchased the inaugural $100 million commercial paper issued on the platform. J.P. Morgan Securities acted as the placement agent, finalizing the launch.

Through the new setup, the debt record sits inside a digital wallet maintained through J.P. Morgan’s Digital Debt Service. That system allows issuance, delivery-versus-payment settlement, and automated lifecycle servicing. Precision-timed settlement is available with T+0 execution, which reduces counterparty exposure.

Executives at State Street described the step as part of its larger digital strategy. 

The custodian now manages digital wallets on-chain, aiming for interoperability across blockchain networks. Its investment management arm ties directly into the system, showing integration from front office to back office.

The platform itself was designed to modernize short-term debt markets. Smart contracts automatically handle redemptions, payments, and corporate actions. With State Street acting as custodian, clients gain exposure to blockchain-based debt instruments while keeping traditional compliance safeguards.

J.P. Morgan Expands Digital Debt Service

J.P. Morgan built the Digital Debt Service on its Kinexys multi-asset tokenization framework. The platform was developed to support the issuance and settlement of tokenized securities using digital cash. The bank’s Markets Digital Assets team called the launch a further step in institutional adoption.

Emma Lovett, Credit Lead at J.P. Morgan, said the project shows how blockchain can cut inefficiencies across capital markets. State Street’s involvement marked the first external custodian to connect directly with the platform.

For State Street clients, the benefit comes in the form of seamless custody that aligns with existing servicing models. The firm highlighted the ability to integrate blockchain-based debt without altering how institutions already manage assets.

The commercial paper transaction now stands as a proof point. By combining custody, investment, and operational support, both firms showcased the ability to modernize debt securities.

The post State Street Joins J.P. Morgan’s Blockchain Debt Service With $100M Anchor Deal appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt, cryptocurrency prime broker FalconX is in initial contact with investment bank advisors and plans to submit an IPO application as early
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0723-0.95%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05358-2.31%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:26
Share
CoinFund leads $10m raise for layer 1 datachain platform Irys

CoinFund leads $10m raise for layer 1 datachain platform Irys

Layer 1 datachain Irys raises $10m led by CoinFund
Solayer
LAYER$0.5557-1.61%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/22 02:56
Share
XRP and SUI Struggle While a New Altcoin Emerge

XRP and SUI Struggle While a New Altcoin Emerge

The post XRP and SUI Struggle While a New Altcoin Emerge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News XRP’s momentum is fading and SUI faces liquidity issues, while a rising altcoin gains recognition as one of the best to buy in 2025. XRP entered the summer on a wave of excitement, boosted by speculation around ETFs and institutional adoption. However, the buzz is cooling as whale wallets have begun trimming their exposure. On-chain data shows that several large XRP addresses shifted millions of tokens back onto exchanges in recent weeks, suggesting profit-taking after strong mid-year rallies. Price action reflects this hesitation – XRP has struggled to hold key resistance levels and remains locked in a tight trading range. Analysts warn that unless a new catalyst emerges, momentum may continue to fade into September, leaving traders questioning whether the asset can deliver outsized gains in the near term. While XRP’s long-term role in cross-border payments remains intact, its short-term potential seems increasingly capped, driving investors to explore alternatives with higher growth trajectories. That’s where projects like MAGACOIN FINANCE are beginning to attract attention. SUI Struggles With Market Liquidity SUI launched with fanfare earlier in the year, positioning itself as a next-generation Layer 1 designed for scalability. Early performance was strong, with significant capital flowing into its ecosystem. Yet despite this early traction, liquidity concerns are beginning to surface. Trading volumes have dropped sharply since July, and developers report that ecosystem funding is not keeping pace with expectations. The decline has left SUI lagging behind other major Layer 1s in both adoption metrics and market perception. Traders who initially saw it as a contender for Ethereum’s scaling crown are now looking elsewhere. September could still offer short-term rebounds, but the overall sentiment around SUI has shifted from “emerging giant” to “work in progress” This weakening confidence creates room for newer names to claim the spotlight, especially those able…
NEAR
NEAR$2.447-4.30%
SUI
SUI$3.4163-4.30%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0342+1.48%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 03:38
Share

Trending News

More

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

CoinFund leads $10m raise for layer 1 datachain platform Irys

XRP and SUI Struggle While a New Altcoin Emerge

Exclusive interview with Wang Xin: From Kuaibo’s “Technology Innocence” to Web3’s “Technology Fairness”

Charles Hoskinson Dismisses Hoarding Rumors as Midnight Grows