Steak ‘n Shake creates strategic Bitcoin reserve

Key Takeaways

Steak ‘n Shake, a US-based fast-food chain, has established a strategic Bitcoin reserve as part of its treasury strategy.

The chain is integrating Bitcoin into its operations, including cryptocurrency payment options and themed menu items.

The restaurant chain has been actively integrating Bitcoin into its operations through payment partnerships and cryptocurrency-themed menu offerings. Steak ‘n Shake expanded Bitcoin acceptance by partnering with payment apps to offer cryptocurrency rewards for purchases of themed meals.

The move positions Steak n Shake among companies adopting Bitcoin as a treasury asset, following the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve model that mirrors national-level reserves amid rising institutional interest in digital assets.