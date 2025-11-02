Steak ‘n Shake Embraces Bitcoin with Strategic Reserve

Key Points: Steak ‘n Shake establishes a Bitcoin reserve and donation plan.

210 satoshis from each meal go to Open Sats.

Boost in sales and reduced payment costs reported.

Steak ‘n Shake announced a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, directing all Bitcoin payments to its corporate treasury and committing to donate 210 satoshis per Bitcoin meal to the Open Sats Initiative.

This move marks a first in U.S. fast-food history, enhancing Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption and potentially boosting sales by 15%.

Steak ‘n Shake Reports Increased Sales and Lower Costs

Steak ‘n Shake, a U.S.-based fast-food chain, announced forming a strategic Bitcoin reserve. All Bitcoin payments received will be directed into their corporate treasury. Additionally, the chain will donate 210 satoshis from each Bitcoin-themed meal to the Open Sats Initiative.

Following this move, Steak ‘n Shake reported a 15% increase in store sales. The shift to Bitcoin is associated with a 50% reduction in payment processing costs, marking a significant financial transformation within the chain. As Dan Edwards, an executive at Steak ‘n Shake, noted, “Since adopting Bitcoin, we’ve seen payment processing costs drop by roughly 50% and a 15% uplift in same-store sales.”

The initiative gained attention from crypto figures like Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter, who praised it. Jack Dorsey highlighted his experience using Bitcoin via the Lightning Network to make a purchase at the chain.

Bitcoin Adoption: A New Era for Fast-Food Chains

Did you know? Steak ‘n Shake is the first U.S. fast-food chain fully integrating Bitcoin payments into a corporate treasury, creating a distinctive model unlike other merchants such as Starbucks.

CoinMarketCap data as of November 1, 2025, indicates Bitcoin’s price at $110,499.94 with a market cap of approximately $2.20 trillion. Despite recent fluctuations, the last 24 hours showed a positive trend of 1.74%. Bitcoin retains a market dominance of 59.23%.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 17:01 UTC on November 1, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team notes that incorporating Bitcoin in large organizations like Steak ‘n Shake could lead to broader market changes, potentially influencing payment technologies and adoption rates. They caution about the potential for increased scrutiny.