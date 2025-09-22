Steam removes BlockBlasters game over suspected malware

PANews reported on September 22nd that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT revealed that Steam has removed the alleged malware game Block Blasters . ZachXBT noted that the game had been on the platform for over a month, causing users to lose over $ 150,000 . A technical report indicates that the security team has successfully shut down the C2 infrastructure associated with Block Blasters and has communicated with the threat actor to confirm the theft.
