The post Steam Users Lost $150,000 From a Crypto Gaming Scam appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Online gaming storefront Steam unknowingly hosted crypto malware through one of its games. “Block Blasters,” the fake game in question, enabled at least $150,000 in token thefts. Steam removed this game after popular crypto sleuths amplified news of the hack. Still, the incident represents a major security breach for this venerable software platform. Steam Hosted Crypto Malware Part of the ongoing crypto crime wave has involved increasingly sophisticated malware operations, which use new vectors to steal tokens. Sponsored Sponsored Nonetheless, this newest scamming method is particularly unsettling. Steam is the gold standard for online gaming storefronts, and it directly hosted crypto malware: You clowns allow malware on your platform that has resulted in $150K+ stolen from victims (fake game has been available to download for more than a month) pic.twitter.com/886rO1PbDP — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) September 21, 2025 Specifically, Steam hosted sales of “Block Blasters,” a fake game containing dangerous malware. For over one month, this game was live, running secret executables that would target players’ wallets. In this way, it stole at least $150,000 in various cryptoassets, but the total theft quantity may be much higher. Cracking The Case ZachXBT, a famous crypto sleuth, didn’t necessarily spearhead this malware investigation, but he used his large platform to alert Steam. To its credit, the platform quickly removed the game after his notification. Nonetheless, it never should’ve survived on the storefront for several weeks. The investigators who unraveled this scheme uncovered several disturbing trends. First of all, the malware itself showed telltale fingerprints of AI-generated code, which allowed white hats to dissect it comprehensively. This may explain how they were able to confront the hackers directly. Essentially, this Steam crypto malware investigation began after a terminally ill cancer patient was defrauded of $32,000. The criminals showed zero remorse when confronted, claiming that the… The post Steam Users Lost $150,000 From a Crypto Gaming Scam appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Online gaming storefront Steam unknowingly hosted crypto malware through one of its games. “Block Blasters,” the fake game in question, enabled at least $150,000 in token thefts. Steam removed this game after popular crypto sleuths amplified news of the hack. Still, the incident represents a major security breach for this venerable software platform. Steam Hosted Crypto Malware Part of the ongoing crypto crime wave has involved increasingly sophisticated malware operations, which use new vectors to steal tokens. Sponsored Sponsored Nonetheless, this newest scamming method is particularly unsettling. Steam is the gold standard for online gaming storefronts, and it directly hosted crypto malware: You clowns allow malware on your platform that has resulted in $150K+ stolen from victims (fake game has been available to download for more than a month) pic.twitter.com/886rO1PbDP — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) September 21, 2025 Specifically, Steam hosted sales of “Block Blasters,” a fake game containing dangerous malware. For over one month, this game was live, running secret executables that would target players’ wallets. In this way, it stole at least $150,000 in various cryptoassets, but the total theft quantity may be much higher. Cracking The Case ZachXBT, a famous crypto sleuth, didn’t necessarily spearhead this malware investigation, but he used his large platform to alert Steam. To its credit, the platform quickly removed the game after his notification. Nonetheless, it never should’ve survived on the storefront for several weeks. The investigators who unraveled this scheme uncovered several disturbing trends. First of all, the malware itself showed telltale fingerprints of AI-generated code, which allowed white hats to dissect it comprehensively. This may explain how they were able to confront the hackers directly. Essentially, this Steam crypto malware investigation began after a terminally ill cancer patient was defrauded of $32,000. The criminals showed zero remorse when confronted, claiming that the…

Steam Users Lost $150,000 From a Crypto Gaming Scam

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 04:44
Threshold
T$0,01544-5,10%
Whiterock
WHITE$0,0003525-6,25%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08509-3,68%
SQUID MEME
GAME$30,2021-1,62%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01205-9,46%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0,000019+2,70%

Online gaming storefront Steam unknowingly hosted crypto malware through one of its games. “Block Blasters,” the fake game in question, enabled at least $150,000 in token thefts.

Steam removed this game after popular crypto sleuths amplified news of the hack. Still, the incident represents a major security breach for this venerable software platform.

Steam Hosted Crypto Malware

Part of the ongoing crypto crime wave has involved increasingly sophisticated malware operations, which use new vectors to steal tokens.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Nonetheless, this newest scamming method is particularly unsettling. Steam is the gold standard for online gaming storefronts, and it directly hosted crypto malware:

Specifically, Steam hosted sales of “Block Blasters,” a fake game containing dangerous malware. For over one month, this game was live, running secret executables that would target players’ wallets.

In this way, it stole at least $150,000 in various cryptoassets, but the total theft quantity may be much higher.

Cracking The Case

ZachXBT, a famous crypto sleuth, didn’t necessarily spearhead this malware investigation, but he used his large platform to alert Steam. To its credit, the platform quickly removed the game after his notification. Nonetheless, it never should’ve survived on the storefront for several weeks.

The investigators who unraveled this scheme uncovered several disturbing trends. First of all, the malware itself showed telltale fingerprints of AI-generated code, which allowed white hats to dissect it comprehensively. This may explain how they were able to confront the hackers directly.

Essentially, this Steam crypto malware investigation began after a terminally ill cancer patient was defrauded of $32,000. The criminals showed zero remorse when confronted, claiming that the victim would “make it all back” as an active crypto trader.

This disturbing comment further incensed investigators to take apart the group.

These hackers evidently had little technical prowess, leaning on AI to make their software infrastructure and getting unmasked by community detectives. Still, their blatant malware managed to bypass all of Steam’s security protocols.

In other words, this is a major scandal, and Steam needs to take more proactive prevention measures in the future.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/steam-crypto-malware-game-theft/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Why Are Major Whales Selling Off Their HYPE? Profit or Insider Move?

Why Are Major Whales Selling Off Their HYPE? Profit or Insider Move?

HYPE, the native token for Hyperliquid (a decentralized trading platform that aims at providing better trading executions through high speed and deep liquidity for traders), is currently under fire as the token is facing serious selling pressure from major whales and backlash from analysts. According to research published by Arthur Hayes’s family office fund, Maelstrom […]
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47,9-7,33%
Movement
MOVE$0,1151-10,42%
DeepBook
DEEP$0,117986-9,33%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/23 04:00
Share
Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003

Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003

Today, early investors are turning their attention to Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Trading under $0.003, this Layer-2 meme-native token is being […] The post Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003 appeared first on Coindoo.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01206-9,86%
Solayer
LAYER$0,4544-12,41%
Pepe
PEPE$0,00000964-8,19%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/23 03:51
Share
consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028

consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028

The post consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United Arab Emirates enters the operational phase of the OECD framework on crypto: the Ministry of Finance (MOF) has signed the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement related to the Crypto‑Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) (MOF UAE) and adheres to the standards outlined by the OECD for reporting and automatic exchange of tax information (OECD), while simultaneously initiating a public consultation. The goal is to ensure greater transparency, traceability, and interoperability with foreign tax authorities. According to data collected by analysts from our tax desk, between April 2024 and September 2025 we monitored over 30 exchanges that announced or initiated concrete plans to comply with CARF requirements. Industry analysts observe that most of the technical interventions focus on KYC/TIN collection, balance reconciliation, and implementation of the XML formats required for automatic exchange. As of September 22, 2025, the consultation is open and the contributions collected could influence the implementing acts and technical tests planned in the roadmap. Agreement Signed and Schedule: What Happens Now The UAE MOF has signed the multilateral agreement for reporting and, according to the official roadmap, implementation is scheduled for 2027 with the first automatic data exchange planned for 2028. In this context, the UAE aligns with the OECD standard, already adopted or announced in over 50 jurisdictions; the next step will be to define processes, controls, and technical flows with intermediaries. CARF Timeline in the Emirates: Key Milestones Public consultation: September 15, 2025 – November 8, 2025 (consultation currently open) Implementing rules: publication and technical tests in 2026 (expected) Domestic go-live: 2027 (data collection and transmission to partners) First international exchange: 2028 Why it matters: objectives and scope of the CARF The CARF introduces the automatic and standardized exchange of tax information on digital assets among participating administrations. The measure reduces tax arbitrage, strengthens compliance, and provides…
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017381-2,63%
SecondLive
LIVE$0,01956-6,05%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,05835-5,58%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 04:41
Share

Trending News

More

Why Are Major Whales Selling Off Their HYPE? Profit or Insider Move?

Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003

consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028

Sonic Holders Accumulate Millions as Price Tests Key Levels

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025