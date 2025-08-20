Stellar and FLock.io Enhance UNDP Blockchain Accelerator

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 19:48
Key Points:
  • Stellar and FLock.io join UNDP’s SDG Blockchain Accelerator to boost blockchain’s role in global development.
  • Cohort two launches September 2025.
  • Focus areas include climate finance, inclusive energy, and social protection.

The UNDP announced that Stellar and FLock.io have joined the SDG Blockchain Accelerator as technical partners, with efforts concentrated on blockchain applications in climate finance, inclusive energy, and social protection.

This partnership may enhance blockchain’s role in achieving sustainability goals, amplifying attention towards Stellar’s blockchain projects in sectors addressing urgent global challenges.

Stellar and FLock.io Drive Blockchain for Global Good

The UNDP’s announcement names Stellar Development Foundation and FLock.io as new additions to the SDG Blockchain Accelerator cohort. Stellar will focus on cross-border payments, while FLock.io will work on privacy-focused AI strategies within blockchain.

As part of the initiative, the accelerator seeks to leverage technical expertise from these organizations to enhance blockchain’s position in global development, specifically targeting climate finance and social protection. This highlights the UNDP’s commitment to integrating blockchain for public good.

Stellar XLM and Blockchain Innovation Momentum

Did you know?
The UNDP’s Accelerator’s first cohort focused on enhancing healthcare transparency using public blockchains, setting a precedent for novel applications in areas like digital identity.

According to CoinMarketCap, Stellar (XLM) is currently priced at $0.40 with a market cap of $12.47 billion. Over the last 24 hours, trading volume fell by 70.64%, and its price decreased by 2.59%. The token has seen a price increase of 62.87% over 60 days.

stellar-daily-chart-2

Stellar(XLM), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:35 UTC on August 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu researchers note that partnerships such as these often lead to increased developer interest and transaction activity on relevant blockchains. This trend may continue as the program’s second cohort progresses, potentially influencing further blockchain innovations within the social impact sector.

Source: https://coincu.com/blockchain/undp-blockchain-accelerator-stellar-flock/

Source: https://coincu.com/blockchain/undp-blockchain-accelerator-stellar-flock/
