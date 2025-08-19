Stellar Development Foundation Invests in Archax to Boost Tokenization

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 13:00
The Stellar Development Foundation (SDF), the organization supporting the Stellar

blockchain, invested in UK-based digital asset exchange and tokenization firm Archax as part of a broader partnership to boost tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), the firms said in a press release shared with CoinDesk.

Archax has already started using Stellar, integrating the network into its in-house tokenization platform and launching a tokenized Aberdeen money market fund.

The firms didn’t disclose the size of the investment.

The deal comes as tokenization of traditional financial instruments like bonds, funds and stocks, often dubbed real-world assets (RWA), is gathering speed. Global banks and asset managers are exploring this technology to cut settlement times, increase transparency and keep markets open around the clock. The tokenized RWA market has doubled over the past year to $26 billion and is projected to grow into a trillion-dollar market by 2030, according to reports by McKinsey, Ripple, BCG and others.

“The Stellar network was purpose built to enable fast settlement times, low costs, and the tokenisation of real-world assets that is the future of finance,” said Raja Chakravorti, chief business officer at the Stellar Development Foundation. “

Archax acquired BaFin-regulated Deutsche Digital Assets last month in a bid to expand into crypto exchange-traded products in Europe.

Read more: Real-World Asset Tokenization Market Has Grown Almost Fivefold in 3 Years

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/08/18/stellar-development-foundation-invests-in-archax-aiming-to-boost-tokenization

