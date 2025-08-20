Stellar Development Foundation invests in UK-based Archax to promote tokenization of RWA assets

PANews reported on August 20th that, according to CoinDesk , the Stellar Development Foundation announced an investment in Archax , a UK-based digital asset platform, to promote the tokenization of real-world assets ( RWAs ) based on the Stellar blockchain. Archax has integrated Stellar into its own tokenization tool and listed the Aberdeen Money Market Fund token on the network. The parties did not disclose the specific investment amount. The RWA market currently has a market size of $ 26 billion and is expected to grow to $1 trillion by 2030 .

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.