Stellar Integrates Ondo’s USDY, Unlocking Global Yield Opportunities

2025/09/18 16:01
  • Ondo brings Treasury-backed yieldcoin USDY to Stellar, unlocking global payments with daily yield accrual.
  • Retail and institutions can now use USDY for savings, DeFi collateral, and remittance flows.

Ondo Finance has officially launched its United States Dollar Yield (USDY) on Stellar, broadening access to yield-bearing assets tied to U.S. Treasuries. The announcement came on September 17 during the Stellar Meridian event in Rio de Janeiro.

USDY, often referred to as a “yieldcoin,” currently manages more than $650 million in total value locked across nine blockchains and offers a 5.3 percent annual percentage yield. By integrating with Stellar’s payment network, the product becomes accessible to retail and institutional users worldwide.

The Stellar network is known for fast and low-cost transactions, making it a natural fit for Ondo Finance’s product. Denelle Dixon, CEO of the Stellar Development Foundation, said, 

Global Users Gain Yield-Backed Stablecoin Option

Balances on Stellar can now work productively, offering use cases that go beyond savings. Ondo Finance explains the deployment opens opportunities in institutional treasury strategies, collateral for DeFi protocols, and remittance flows that generate yield rather than remain inactive.

With this launch, investors outside the United States gain a way to combine the safety of Treasuries with the reach of blockchain. This introduces a new layer of utility to stablecoins by pairing them with yield, creating possibilities across global payment workflows.

Ian De Bode, Chief Strategy Officer at Ondo Finance, said, 

USDY Now Live Across Five Stellar Apps

Stellar’s decade-long focus on affordable, borderless payments supports integrations across fintech and institutional finance. This makes the network well suited for real-world financial use cases that require both scale and accessibility. Ondo Finance has emphasized that these attributes align with its mission of expanding financial access.

The integration ensures USDY will be usable across multiple applications on Stellar, including LOBSTR, Aquarius, Meru, Soroswap, and Decaf Wallet. These platforms allow individuals and institutions to begin engaging with USDY for everyday payments, savings, and DeFi activity immediately.

By supporting daily yield accrual, USDY also strengthens use cases in decentralized lending and borrowing. The product can serve as a cost-efficient collateral option within Stellar’s DeFi ecosystem while also benefiting cross-border transfers by making balances more capital efficient.

At press time, Stellar’s native token XLM is trading at $0.3945, showing a 2.54% gain over the past 24 hours.

]]>
