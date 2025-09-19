RedSwan has decided to bring tokenized real estate to Stellar, which may serve as a blueprint for the future of property investment. This is in addition to its collaborations with Franklin Templeton and expanding its network with Paxos and Ondo. RedSwan, a digital real estate investment platform, is bringing $100 million worth of commercial properties [...]]]>RedSwan has decided to bring tokenized real estate to Stellar, which may serve as a blueprint for the future of property investment. This is in addition to its collaborations with Franklin Templeton and expanding its network with Paxos and Ondo. RedSwan, a digital real estate investment platform, is bringing $100 million worth of commercial properties [...]]]>

Stellar Network Powers $100M Tokenized Commercial Real Estate Offering

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/09/19 20:15
RedSwan, a digital real estate investment platform, is bringing $100 million worth of commercial properties onto the Stellar Network through tokenization. The portfolio includes high-quality multifamily and hospitality assets, properties that are usually out of reach for most investors.

Commercial real estate has long been restricted by high capital requirements, slow transaction processes, and geographic limitations, but with Stellar, these barriers are reduced.

According to Stellar’s report, RedSwan chose Stellar because it offers something most older blockchains struggle with: fast, low-cost transactions that settle in about five seconds. That makes it practical to issue and move tokenized assets, something especially important in real estate, a market that’s notoriously hard to trade.

With Stellar’s infrastructure, RedSwan can mint regulatory-compliant tokens through its Token Studio and distribute fractionalized real estate securities across borders. For investors, this means access to prime real estate with lower minimums, transparency, and global reach.

Stellar also adds important safeguards. Features like trustlines mean users must opt in before holding an asset, while issuers can enforce KYC/AML requirements, freeze assets if needed, or restrict who can trade, critical controls for regulated markets like securities and real estate.

And because all tokenized assets live on the same ledger as Stellar’s native decentralized exchange (SDEX), they can be traded against each other instantly. Combined with Stellar’s built-in support for multiple currencies, this creates a more liquid and seamless marketplace for tokenized assets worldwide.

“Stellar is purpose-built for moving value quickly, securely, and reliably across borders, which is why it is the network of choice for so many real-world assets. Tokenized real estate is a sector where the Stellar network can support innovation, and RedSwan’s tokenized real estate offerings represent the kind of transformative use case the network was designed for, “Denelle Dixon, Stellar Development Foundation CEO, explained.

Real-World Adoption

By the end of 2025, Stellar expects to hold $3 billion in real-world assets on-chain and power as much as $110 billion in RWA transaction volume. It’s already building on partnerships with Franklin Templeton, which launched its tokenized U.S. Treasury fund in Luxembourg to give European institutional investors access through the Stellar network, and WisdomTree, another early adopter.

Now, Stellar is expanding further by bringing in Paxos, Etherfuse, and SG Forge, the blockchain arm of Société Générale, to strengthen its tokenization ecosystem.

Ondo Finance just officially launched its USDY “yieldcoin” on the network, managing over $650 million in assets tied to U.S. Treasuries. This gives investors outside the U.S. access to yield-bearing instruments, something they’ve traditionally been locked out of. USDY will also integrate across key Stellar apps like LOBSTR, Aquarius, Meru, Soroswap, and Decaf Wallet.

In payments, we recently reported that MoneyGram has launched a mobile app in Colombia that lets users receive instant transfers in a USDC balance backed by Circle, all powered by Stellar and wallet provider Crossmint. Users can hold, spend, or cash out their funds at nearly 500,000 MoneyGram locations worldwide.

With stablecoins like USDC and EURC, CBDC pilots, tokenized Treasuries, and global remittance solutions already live, Stellar is delivering it at scale.

]]>
