Stellar (XLM) Network Enhances USDC Transfers with Circle’s CCTP V2 Integration

Tony Kim
Sep 18, 2025 12:45

Stellar (XLM) integrates Circle’s CCTP V2, enhancing USDC transfers and interoperability across multiple blockchains, including Ethereum and Solana, while boosting liquidity and cross-chain functionality.



Stellar (XLM) is set to enhance its network capabilities with the integration of Circle’s Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) V2. This significant update will optimize USDC transfers across the Stellar network, which already supports natively issued USDC, according to Stellar.

Enhanced Interoperability

The upgrade allows users to seamlessly transfer USDC across Stellar and 15 other blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, and Base. This development aims to improve interoperability and unlock new use cases within the Stellar ecosystem. Wallets, decentralized applications (dApps), and services utilizing USDC will now have enhanced interaction capabilities with Stellar.

Key Features of CCTP V2

CCTP V2 introduces several advantages, notably native interoperability, which makes USDC on Stellar compatible across all CCTP V2-enabled blockchains. Historically, users faced challenges in moving USDC between different chains due to limited liquidity and the need for third-party services or Circle accounts. The integration of CCTP V2 into Stellar connects it to the broader USDC ecosystem, offering deeper liquidity and dynamic management tools for efficient multi-chain operations.

Additionally, CCTP V2 provides programmability for developers, allowing them to embed cross-chain transfers directly into their dApps. This enables seamless liquidity movement between chains and the inclusion of metadata for autonomous execution on destination chains via Hooks. Developers can capitalize on Stellar’s fast, cost-effective payments and robust off-ramping capabilities without the need for separate integrations or liquidity strategies.

Efficient Liquidity Management

The protocol eliminates the necessity for wrapped assets and custodial bridges when transferring USDC across supported chains. CCTP V2 facilitates native USDC burning and minting for cross-chain transfers, settling transactions in seconds, thus reducing bridge risk and enhancing security.

Broader Implications

CCTP V2 will link the Stellar ecosystem to cross-chain USDC liquidity and a wider array of wallets, exchanges, and DeFi lending protocols utilizing USDC across supported chains. This unified liquidity enhances market depth and efficiency, enabling businesses and users to transfer capital across chains effortlessly. For exchanges, this means better rates on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and the elimination of separate liquidity pools for centralized exchanges (CEXs).

The integration of CCTP V2 strengthens Stellar’s position as a leader in global payments by providing improved liquidity access and cross-chain functionality. The Stellar network’s low-cost, fast settlement capabilities, along with its extensive reach through over 475,000 MoneyGram locations worldwide, offer seamless on and off-ramping for other supported chains tapping into its network.

Ultimately, CCTP V2 fortifies Stellar’s ecosystem by embedding it into the multichain USDC framework, allowing developers to build programmable cross-chain transfers directly into their applications.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/stellar-network-enhances-usdc-transfers-circle-cctp-v2

