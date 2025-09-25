Stellar’s high-performance blockchain, with 5-second finality and minimal fees, makes it ideal for real-world stablecoins.Stellar’s high-performance blockchain, with 5-second finality and minimal fees, makes it ideal for real-world stablecoins.
Stellar’s $1 Target Emerges After PayPal PYUSD Integration as XLM Tests Critical Resistance
Stellar’s high-performance blockchain, with 5-second finality and minimal fees, makes it ideal for real-world stablecoins.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.