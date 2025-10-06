Stevie Nicks And Lindsey Buckingham Rewrite History And Hit No. 1

Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks finally earn a major win with their long-lost album Buckingham Nicks, which becomes a chart-topping success five decades after its release. American musicians Stevie Nicks of the group Fleetwood Mac performs onstage at the Los Angeles Forum, Inglewood, California, December 6, 1979. In the foreground is American musician Lindsey Buckingham. (Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images) Getty Images

Buckingham Nicks – the only album released by the duo of the same name, which was composed of famous musicians Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac fame – is finally a hit on the Billboard charts. The full-length was a commercial failure when it was released in the mid-1970s, but decades later, it earns both artists another win on the weekly rankings. A newly remastered and reissued version that finally brings it back to the public even manages to conquer one tally in America, which is quite the feat for a half-century-old, once-overlooked set.

Buckingham Nicks Reaches No. 1 for the First Time

Buckingham Nicks debuts at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart. The roster measures the most popular rock full-lengths and EPs in America every week by using a methodology that blends actual sales and streaming activity. Buckingham Nicks replaces Breach by Twenty One Pilots, which launched in first place last week and this time around falls to No. 2.

Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks Nearly Top Multiple Lists

Buckingham and Nicks almost managed to conquer several additional Billboard tallies, but just barely miss out on doing so. The duo’s self-titled set opens at No. 2 on both the Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart and the Vinyl Albums list. In both instances, Buckingham Nicks is blocked from the summit by the Tron: Ares soundtrack, produced by Nine Inch Nails.

Buckingham Nicks Becomes a Bestseller Once Again

Buckingham Nicks also manages to become a bestseller, though not quite the top-selling title in the United States, as the set starts at No. 3 on the Top Album Sales chart. According to Luminate, the reissue sold just under 30,000 copies in the most recent tracking frame. The only projects ahead of Buckingham Nicks on the all-encompassing list of the bestselling full-lengths and short projects in the country are Cardi B’s long-awaited sophomore album Am I the Drama? and the Tron: Ares soundtrack, as those releases kick off at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively.

Buckingham Nicks Returns to the Billboard 200

Over on the Billboard 200 — the only other ranking where Buckingham Nicks manages to find space — the self-titled affair barely misses out on becoming a top 10 win. Instead, it opens at No. 11 thanks to 31,200 equivalent units shifted. That sum is made up almost entirely of pure purchases, although some fans chose to listen on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and others.

The 1973 Release of Buckingham Nicks

Buckingham Nicks was first released in September 1973. At the time, some people caught on to its brilliance, and it received a handful of positive critiques, but it was a true commercial flop. The album failed to reach any Billboard charts and seemed doomed from the start. Several singles were pushed at the time, but none gained traction. The album quickly became unavailable, even digitally, and it took until 2025 for that to change.

“Don’t Let Me Down Again” and Other Remastered Songs

In 1973, Buckingham Nicks was supported by singles like “Don’t Let Me Down Again” and “Without a Leg to Stand On,” but neither earned much radio play, and they were largely forgotten.

Promotion for the reissue began this summer after some social media hints and a billboard popped up in Los Angeles announcing the long-awaited arrival. Remastered versions of several tunes — including “Don’t Let Me Down Again,” as well as “Crying in the Night” and “Frozen Love” — were pushed, and while they didn’t make it to the Billboard charts, that wasn’t the main goal this time around.

Fleetwood Mac Connection Keeps the Story Going

Just a few years after the failure of Buckingham Nicks, both Buckingham and Nicks joined Fleetwood Mac and would go on to not only find success, but make history. It was only a few years later that Rumours arrived and became one of the bestselling albums of all time.

Fleetwood Mac has reached No. 1 on a number of Billboard tallies, including with four projects on the Billboard 200. Both Buckingham and Nicks have enjoyed success on their own, and now they’ve reached the highest of highs as part of two groups and as soloists, which puts them in rare company.