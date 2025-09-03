Sticky Spy Drone Glues Itself To Walls, Then Leaves Without A Trace

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 22:55
Quack AI
Q$0.009734+15.79%
Fly Trade
FLY$0.07478-1.21%
holoride
RIDE$0.000965--%
RealLink
REAL$0.06128+2.33%
SQUID MEME
GAME$29.0594+10.64%

The Viper can attach itself to any vertical surface, including windows

Motion Robotics

A new spy drone can stick to walls and carry out covert surveillance, then detach itself and fly away, leaving no sign that the targets were being bugged. As a new twist on the lurking ‘ambush drones’ seen in Ukraine, it takes urban intelligence gathering to a new level and will inevitably draw comparison with the gadgets created by 007’s fictional Q-Division. Except that this is real.

“Its capabilities could be game-changing for intelligence and security services, particularly in denied environments where human risk is high,” Dennis Majoe, CEO of makers Motion Robotics told me.

Sticking Around

The British company developed the Viper — short for ‘Versatile Intelligent Perch Effect Reconnaissance’ — in a matter of weeks, in response to a requirement from U.S. Special Forces and UK Cyber & Specialist Operations Command (formerly STRATCOM).

The VIper has four feet which extrude fast-acting adhesive

Motion Robotics

Viper can fly up to a wall, window or other vertical surface, flip ninety degrees and use its rotors to press itself against the surface. Four silicone base pads extrude glue which sets rapidly, so the drone remains stuck in place when the rotors are turned off.

When it is time to go, the operator activates a heating element to soften the glue, and Viper drops off the wall and flies away. The adhesive system carries enough glue for multiple attachments in one mission so the operator can relocate to a better spot if needed.

Viper is agile enough to flip upside down and stick to a ceiling. The adhesive works with brick, concrete, stone, glass and other materials.

The drone can even attach itself to vehicles, hitching a ride to their destination before discreetly flying off to find a suitable vantage point to keep tracking the target.

Like some of the ambush drones recently seen in Ukraine, Viper can have small solar cells, powering its sensors and communications for an indefinite period, as well as slowly recharging the battery. The drone can carry out video or audio surveillance like a conventional bug, including a video camera with a powerful 30X zoom so it can remain at a distance from the target.

Viper can communicate over 4G or 5G phone networks among other methods, so to electronic scanning it looks like a mobile phone and will not be spotted by drone detectors.

Flying Cyber Spy

Viper has similar performance specifications to other small quadcopters. It cruises at around 40 mph and has a flight endurance of 25 minutes on one battery charge. Being able to stick discreetly to vertical surfaces will allow it to carry out intelligence gathering missions impossible for other drones which need a horizontal surface to land on.

But its real value may be in cyber warfare. Viper can carry equipment to eavesdrop on Wi-Fi systems and Bluetooth so a remote operator can analyse traffic. Even if communications are encrypted, this type of intelligence gathering can still determine the number, type and activity of emitters. For example, high-level command units will generate a lot of radio traffic, and specific users, for example other drone operators, may be identified by the distinct frequencies they use.

Viper represents a novel capability to deploy from a distance, operate without being detected and then depart without leaving a trace, in a way that would be impossible otherwise.

Ukrainian drones often land on the ground to wait for targets

Ukraine MoD

There have been many previous perching drone designs, but these typically have hooks or grasping claws to hold on to branches or powerlines, or use magnets or gecko-like feet to attach to vertical surfaces. The adhesive system is a reliable and versatile method for drones to perch in urban environments.

If needed, Viper can place a sensor before it goes. The makers say that it could also deliver a ‘distraction device’ – a non-lethal flash-bang or stun grenade, a type often used by SWAT teams during entry. For military operations though, the drone might equally well carry a lethal payload.

This might enable a mission which, for example, a Viper is located covertly next to a safe house known to be used by insurgents. It scans cell phone traffic, and when a phone associated with a known target appears, it can then move in to get photographic confirmation that the individual is present. The operator can then take suitable follow-up action.

Operators will find many new applications for this technology. The ability to stick to a carrier vehicle could be used to deploy Vipers from air, sea or ground vehicles without the need for specialist equipment.

5G connectivity means they can be flown virtually anywhere. As operation Spiderweb showed, small drones can be smuggled into enemy territory, and a drone that can recharge itself, find hiding places and follow electronic signals can infiltrate ever deeper towards its target. Meanwhile the operator can remain safely thousands of miles away. Vodka martini optional.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidhambling/2025/09/03/sticky-spy-drone-glues-itself-to-walls-and-leaves-without-a-trace/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.39093+9.18%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Share
Chinese Bitcoin Hardware Titans Control 95% of Market, Now Coming to America to Dodge Trump Tariff War

Chinese Bitcoin Hardware Titans Control 95% of Market, Now Coming to America to Dodge Trump Tariff War

Three of China’s largest Bitcoin hardware manufacturers are establishing production facilities in the United States as President Donald Trump’s tariff policies reshape the cryptocurrency industry. The three industry leaders, Bitmain, Canaan, and MicroBT, collectively control over 90% of the global mining rig market. These companies are the architects of Bitcoin’s physical infrastructure, manufacturing the specialized ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) machines that form the backbone of the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency network. Every Bitcoin mined globally likely passes through hardware bearing Chinese engineering fingerprints. 95% Market Control Sparks “Digital Dependency Trap” and Security Risks According to a June 18 Reuters report, these Bitcoin mining giants are establishing U.S. operations to circumvent potential tariffs. However, critics have raised security concerns about Chinese involvement in sectors spanning semiconductor manufacturing and energy infrastructure. Guang Yang, chief technology officer at crypto technology provider Conflux Network, described the situation as extending beyond trade policy. “The U.S.-China trade war goes beyond tariffs,” Yang stated. “It’s a strategic pivot toward ‘politically acceptable’ hardware sources.” Bitmain, the largest of the three companies by revenue, initiated U.S. production of mining equipment in December , one month after Trump’s presidential election victory. Canaan began trial production in the United States on April 2 to avoid tariffs following Trump’s announcement of new trade levies. One of the largest manufacturers of #bitcoin mining machines, Canaan, has set up a base of operations outside of China. CEO Zhang says, Kazakhstan is essential to "expanding after-sales geographical coverage and providing […] support growing international customer base" pic.twitter.com/7D5Xh2ici5 — Documenting ₿itcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) June 23, 2021 Third-ranked MicroBT announced in a statement that it is “actively implementing a localization strategy in the U.S.” to “avoid the impact of tariffs.” $11.9B by 2028: The Market These Giants Are Fighting for According to Frost & Sullivan’s “2024 Global Blockchain Hardware Industry White Paper,” the ASIC-based Bitcoin mining hardware market demonstrates substantial consolidation. When measured by computing power sold, these three Chinese companies command 95.4% of the global market share. The Bitcoin ecosystem encompasses five primary segments: hardware supply, mining farm operations, mining pool management, trading platforms, and payment processing services. Hardware manufacturers like Canaan, the first Bitcoin mining company to go public and the second-largest by computing power , focus exclusively on integrated circuit (IC) design, manufacturing, and equipment sales. Industry analysts project continued sector expansion, with the market expected to reach $11.9 billion by 2028, representing a compound annual growth rate of 15.3%, contingent on Bitcoin’s continued price appreciation driven by supply scarcity. Source: Frost & Sullivan China’s Historical Bitcoin Mining Advantage Understanding today’s migration requires examining how China achieved such overwhelming market control in the first place. The foundation was laid during the historic 2017 Bitcoin boom, when three key factors aligned to create Chinese mining supremacy. During the early expansion phase, Chinese officials recognized cryptocurrency mining as a profitable venture that attracted substantial foreign investment. Consequently, authorities initially overlooked the mining sector while simultaneously restricting Bitcoin trading and initial coin offerings. Hydro-power plants go on sale in China since #Bitcoin mining crackdown has reduced demand for electricity. – South China Morning Post pic.twitter.com/QKEbUzWN4g — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) June 30, 2021 China’s extensive hydroelectric infrastructure further strengthened the country’s mining operations, providing the cheap energy essential for profitable Bitcoin production. Does Chinese Hardware Control America’s Bitcoin Network? While the United States leads global Bitcoin mining operations with over 38% of total network activity , American miners depend almost entirely on Chinese-manufactured equipment. America Leads Bitcoin Mining Operation/ Source: Bitbo This creates what security analysts describe as a “digital dependency trap,” a scenario where America’s cryptocurrency infrastructure relies fundamentally on hardware produced by its primary economic rival. Guang Yang, Conflux Network’s chief technology officer, frames this dependency in geopolitical terms that extend far beyond trade economics . “The U.S.-China trade war goes beyond tariffs,” Yang explains. “It’s a strategic pivot toward ‘politically acceptable’ hardware sources.” His assessment reflects growing concerns within the cryptocurrency community about supply chain vulnerabilities that could impact national economic security.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.48+1.64%
U
U$0.01316-8.03%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004605+1.23%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:26
Share
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Celebrating the legacy and spirit of Kung Fu, the KUNGFUVERSE connects real life experiences with Web3, enabling new ways for you to become your true self.
RealLink
REAL$0.06127+2.37%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.0000385-4.46%
NFT
NFT$0.000000453-0.67%
Share
PANews2022/11/17 17:12
Share

Trending News

More

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Chinese Bitcoin Hardware Titans Control 95% of Market, Now Coming to America to Dodge Trump Tariff War

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year

You Don’t Own Your Digital Life. Yet