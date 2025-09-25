The post Still some further journey down in rates to go appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In an interview with West Midlands Magazines’ Editor, Simon Archer, Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey said that there is still some further journey down in interest rates to go. “But exactly when that will be and how much it will be will depend on the path of inflation going down,” Bailey added, while noting that there is some softening in the labor market, alongside cautiousness among consumers. “People are being quite cautious at the moment. Of course, that affects spending, so that has an effect on the state of the economy because there isn’t as much,” he elaborated. “People aren’t going out as much, they’re not shopping as much, they’re not going out to restaurants and so on as much that affects the overall state economy.” Market reaction These comments received a dovish score of 3.0 from FXStreet BoE Speech Tracker. Pound Sterling remains under bearish pressure following these remarks. At the time of press, GBP/USD was down 0.7% on the day at 1.3430. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/bailey-speech-still-some-further-journey-down-in-rates-to-go-202509241407The post Still some further journey down in rates to go appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In an interview with West Midlands Magazines’ Editor, Simon Archer, Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey said that there is still some further journey down in interest rates to go. “But exactly when that will be and how much it will be will depend on the path of inflation going down,” Bailey added, while noting that there is some softening in the labor market, alongside cautiousness among consumers. “People are being quite cautious at the moment. Of course, that affects spending, so that has an effect on the state of the economy because there isn’t as much,” he elaborated. “People aren’t going out as much, they’re not shopping as much, they’re not going out to restaurants and so on as much that affects the overall state economy.” Market reaction These comments received a dovish score of 3.0 from FXStreet BoE Speech Tracker. Pound Sterling remains under bearish pressure following these remarks. At the time of press, GBP/USD was down 0.7% on the day at 1.3430. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/bailey-speech-still-some-further-journey-down-in-rates-to-go-202509241407

Still some further journey down in rates to go

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 04:58
1
1$0.015214+10.14%
Threshold
T$0.01546-0.19%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006026-0.23%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017024+6.22%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01703+0.59%

In an interview with West Midlands Magazines’ Editor, Simon Archer, Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey said that there is still some further journey down in interest rates to go.

“But exactly when that will be and how much it will be will depend on the path of inflation going down,” Bailey added, while noting that there is some softening in the labor market, alongside cautiousness among consumers.

“People are being quite cautious at the moment. Of course, that affects spending, so that has an effect on the state of the economy because there isn’t as much,” he elaborated. “People aren’t going out as much, they’re not shopping as much, they’re not going out to restaurants and so on as much that affects the overall state economy.”

Market reaction

These comments received a dovish score of 3.0 from FXStreet BoE Speech Tracker.

Pound Sterling remains under bearish pressure following these remarks. At the time of press, GBP/USD was down 0.7% on the day at 1.3430.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/bailey-speech-still-some-further-journey-down-in-rates-to-go-202509241407

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX presale hits $7.5M with tokens at $0.024 and 30% bonus code BLOCK30, while Solana holds $243 and Avalanche builds a $1B treasury to attract institutions.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Share
Ohio Bill Seeks to Prevent AI Programs from Gaining Legal Personhood

Ohio Bill Seeks to Prevent AI Programs from Gaining Legal Personhood

TLDR Ohio Congressman Thaddeus Claggett introduced a bill to prevent AI from achieving legal personhood. The bill prohibits AI from holding management roles in organizations and overseeing human employees. AI programs would be barred from owning property or controlling assets under the proposed legislation. Human representatives would be held accountable for any legal violations involving [...] The post Ohio Bill Seeks to Prevent AI Programs from Gaining Legal Personhood appeared first on Blockonomi.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1267+3.17%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/25 06:17
Share
Bitcoin Price May Be in a Calm Before the Storm Period: Analyst Shares Their Expectations

Bitcoin Price May Be in a Calm Before the Storm Period: Analyst Shares Their Expectations

Cryptocurrency analysis firm CryptoQuant said the calm in the Bitcoin price could be the calm before the storm. Continue Reading: Bitcoin Price May Be in a Calm Before the Storm Period: Analyst Shares Their Expectations
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01591+2.44%
MAY
MAY$0.04019+0.92%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/25 05:20
Share

Trending News

More

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

Ohio Bill Seeks to Prevent AI Programs from Gaining Legal Personhood

Bitcoin Price May Be in a Calm Before the Storm Period: Analyst Shares Their Expectations

Wall Street Cooldown Meets Crypto Pop: Midweek Winners and Losers Revealed

FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules