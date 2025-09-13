Stock Exchange Expert Highlights What Will Spark An XRP Price Explosion

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/13 04:30
Movement
MOVE$0.1319+3.12%
XRP
XRP$3.1128+2.81%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01529+7.37%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03672+1.01%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000952+6.96%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.030656+1.71%

The XRP price could be on the verge of a significant move, according to stock exchange expert Oliver Michel. Michel points out that XRP is waiting for a catalyst, and the right event could push it much higher. Demand for the digital asset is already building, and if market conditions align, Michel believes the token could reach a new peak in the near term.

Price Could See Key Trigger From Spot XRP ETFs In October

According to his market study, Oliver Michel, CEO of Tokentus, highlights that the most significant spark for the XRP price could be the approval of spot XRP ETFs. He notes that more than seven applications are now waiting for SEC decisions, with deadlines falling between October 18 and 25. If the SEC approves these ETFs, Michel believes they would bring real demand into the market and set the XRP price up for an intense climb.

He recalls that the rollout of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in the past brought a surge of activity and greater attention to the market. In his view, similar approval for XRP would not only confirm rising demand but also draw in a new wave of investors. Current signs already indicate growing interest, as XRP futures at the CME Group reached $1 billion in open interest in just over three months, making it the fastest crypto contract on CME to reach that milestone.

Beyond futures, funds tied to XRP are also seeing heavy inflows. Michel emphasizes that futures-based XRP ETFs have already attracted over $800 million in assets. For him, the next step is Spot ETFs, which bring stronger direct demand. If XRP begins to rally in October, Michel believes these ETFs could quickly fuel the move and lift prices even higher.

XRP Price Consolidation Signals A Decisive Breakout Ahead

From the Frankfurt Stock Exchange floor, Michel observes that XRP is trading around $2.97, consolidating below its recent swing high of $3.66. He explains that the token will need the broader market to build momentum as it is unlikely to climb on its own. Michel notes that while Bitcoin still has potential, altcoins like XRP and Ethereum could see much larger gains. He believes altcoins could rise as much as 300%, while Bitcoin might only see increases of around 30%.

Michel emphasizes that XRP is approaching a decisive moment. If spot ETFs are approved, the token could experience a strong upside move. He joins other analysts predicting a new peak for the XRP price, with popular year-end expectations above $10. Michel says growing demand and shifting market momentum could push the altcoin higher. He explains that XRP’s current consolidation shows it is waiting for a catalyst to break higher. He says October could be the time when the XRP price finally makes a strong rally.

XRP price chart from TradingView.com
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

LGHL receives $600 million in financing from ATW Partners to launch HYPE Treasury

LGHL receives $600 million in financing from ATW Partners to launch HYPE Treasury

PANews June 19 news, according to PRNewswire, Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ: LGHL) announced that it has received $600 million in financing from ATW Partners, which will be used to launch
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.16-2.52%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0908-7.15%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:31
Share
U.S. collected $30 billion in tariffs in August and $165 billion so far this year

U.S. collected $30 billion in tariffs in August and $165 billion so far this year

Revenue from President Donald Trump’s tariffs jumped in August. However, a recent court setback for the White House has raised the prospect that some of the money may have to be paid back. Treasury Department figures show the U.S. collected $30 billion in tariff revenue in August, bringing the year-to-date total to $165 billion. By […]
Union
U$0.00949--%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004208-1.40%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.98+1.75%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 05:30
Share
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Targets $3.30–$3.70 as U.S. Spot ETF Goes Live

XRP Price Prediction: XRP Targets $3.30–$3.70 as U.S. Spot ETF Goes Live

XRP price prediction has tracked the first U.S. spot XRP ETF launch, with custody-based exposure, and Gumi’s approved $17M plan. Charts have tested $3.00; sustained moves above $3.05–$3.10 have pointed to $3.30–$3.70, while setbacks have risked $2.70–$2.80 retests amid pending ETF reviews.
Union
U$0.00949--%
XRP
XRP$3.1161+2.97%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01826-4.74%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/13 04:02
Share

Trending News

More

LGHL receives $600 million in financing from ATW Partners to launch HYPE Treasury

U.S. collected $30 billion in tariffs in August and $165 billion so far this year

XRP Price Prediction: XRP Targets $3.30–$3.70 as U.S. Spot ETF Goes Live

Streamer Gets Slapped by Gym Influencer Bradley Martyn, Pumping Solana Token

OpenAI Oracle Deal: Unpacking the Colossal $300 Billion Agreement and its Profound Impact