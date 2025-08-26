Stock Exchanges Demand Crackdown On Crypto Tokenized Stocks–Reuters

By: Bitcoinist
2025/08/26 10:00
Overtake
TAKE$0.07371+220.47%

A coalition representing the world’s largest stock exchanges, has urged securities regulators to take decisive action against “tokenized stocks,” expressing concerns that these crypto  assets pose new risks for investors and could undermine market integrity. 

WFE Urges SEC And Global Regulators

In a letter obtained by Reuters, the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) highlighted that tokenized equities, which are designed to represent shares in companies, do not confer actual shareholder rights to investors.

Advocates argue that these cryptocurrencies can lower trading costs, accelerate settlement times, and allow for continuous trading. However, the WFE warns that they are “misleadingly marketed” as equivalent to traditional stocks, allegedly lacking the same rights and protections for investors.

In a letter addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), and the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO)—the WFE expressed alarm over the “proliferation” of brokers and crypto trading platforms offering these products. 

The letter stated, “These products are marketed as stock tokens or the equivalent to stocks when they are not,” emphasizing that the implications for issuers could be serious if these tokens fail.

Banking Associations Clash With Crypto Advocates

CEO of the World Federation of Exchanges, Nandini Sukumar, also noted that share issuers have voiced concerns about the potential reputational damage they could face if tokenized versions of their stocks falter in the market. 

The WFE is advocating for regulators to apply existing securities rules to tokenized assets, clarify the legal frameworks governing ownership and custody, and prevent these tokens from being marketed as direct substitutes for traditional stocks.

Meanwhile, crypto trading platform Robinhood recently launched tokenized equities for European customers and has plans to introduce tokens representing shares in private companies, including OpenAI. However, OpenAI has distanced itself from the offering, stating it did not endorse the tokens.

Coinbase is exploring the possibility of offering tokenized equities to its users and has requested approval from the SEC. Yet, the new regulatory environment in the US, stemming from President Donald Trump’s pro-crypto stance, has also brought scrutiny to other market sectors.

In the aftermath of the recent enactment of the GENIUS Act, which introduces regulations for stablecoins, a notable rift has surfaced between traditional banking associations and cryptocurrency advocacy groups. 

As reported by Bitcoinist earlier this month, the GENIUS Act has raised concerns among banking representatives from all fifty states, who caution that the legislation may introduce vulnerabilities into the financial system.

In response to these concerns, organizations such as the Blockchain association and the Crypto Council have voiced their opposition to proposed amendments to the law. These crypto advocates argue that the regulations should promote innovation and not stifle the growth of digital assets. 

For now, it remains uncertain how pro-crypto groups will address the recent allegations made by the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) regarding tokenized stocks. 

How regulators will respond to both the World Federation of Exchange’s warnings and the pushback from crypto advocates will also be pivotal in shaping the future regulatory environment.

Crypto

Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitmine added 4,871 ETH, with a total holding of approximately 1.7188 million

Bitmine added 4,871 ETH, with a total holding of approximately 1.7188 million

PANews reported on August 26th that, according to Onchain Lens, Bitmine has acquired 4,871 Ethereum (ETH) from FalconX, valued at approximately $21.28 million. This brings Bitmine's total ETH holdings to 1,718,770, valued at approximately $7.6 billion. Earlier yesterday, news broke that Bitmine 's cryptocurrency and cash holdings increased by $2.2 billion in the past week to $8.8 billion .
Ethereum
ETH$4,407.19-7.26%
Share
PANews2025/08/26 10:16
Share
Ethereum’s $5K breakout hinges on sustained demand: Can it happen?

Ethereum’s $5K breakout hinges on sustained demand: Can it happen?

Ethereum nears $5,000 as whales accumulate, Funding Rates stay positive, and trader conviction rises.
AgentXYZ
TRADER$0.000834-5.11%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/26 09:00
Share
A whale added 200 BTC through FalconX, bringing its total holdings to 2,419.

A whale added 200 BTC through FalconX, bringing its total holdings to 2,419.

PANews reported on August 26th that, according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale added 200 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $22.4 million through FalconX. The address currently holds a total of 2,419 BTC, with a market capitalization of approximately $265.9 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,853.17-3.09%
Share
PANews2025/08/26 10:42
Share

Trending News

More

Bitmine added 4,871 ETH, with a total holding of approximately 1.7188 million

Ethereum’s $5K breakout hinges on sustained demand: Can it happen?

A whale added 200 BTC through FalconX, bringing its total holdings to 2,419.

Iranian media: The main targets of Iran's morning attack were the IDF Command and Intelligence Headquarters and the IDF Intelligence Battalion

Eclipse adjusts strategic direction and replaces CEO, laying off 65% of staff