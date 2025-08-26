Stock Exchanges Demand Crackdown On Crypto Tokenized Stocks–Reuters

A coalition representing the world’s largest stock exchanges, has urged securities regulators to take decisive action against “tokenized stocks,” expressing concerns that these crypto assets pose new risks for investors and could undermine market integrity.

WFE Urges SEC And Global Regulators

In a letter obtained by Reuters, the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) highlighted that tokenized equities, which are designed to represent shares in companies, do not confer actual shareholder rights to investors.

Advocates argue that these cryptocurrencies can lower trading costs, accelerate settlement times, and allow for continuous trading. However, the WFE warns that they are “misleadingly marketed” as equivalent to traditional stocks, allegedly lacking the same rights and protections for investors.

In a letter addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), and the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO)—the WFE expressed alarm over the “proliferation” of brokers and crypto trading platforms offering these products.

The letter stated, “These products are marketed as stock tokens or the equivalent to stocks when they are not,” emphasizing that the implications for issuers could be serious if these tokens fail.

Banking Associations Clash With Crypto Advocates

CEO of the World Federation of Exchanges, Nandini Sukumar, also noted that share issuers have voiced concerns about the potential reputational damage they could face if tokenized versions of their stocks falter in the market.

The WFE is advocating for regulators to apply existing securities rules to tokenized assets, clarify the legal frameworks governing ownership and custody, and prevent these tokens from being marketed as direct substitutes for traditional stocks.

Meanwhile, crypto trading platform Robinhood recently launched tokenized equities for European customers and has plans to introduce tokens representing shares in private companies, including OpenAI. However, OpenAI has distanced itself from the offering, stating it did not endorse the tokens.

Coinbase is exploring the possibility of offering tokenized equities to its users and has requested approval from the SEC. Yet, the new regulatory environment in the US, stemming from President Donald Trump’s pro-crypto stance, has also brought scrutiny to other market sectors.

In the aftermath of the recent enactment of the GENIUS Act, which introduces regulations for stablecoins, a notable rift has surfaced between traditional banking associations and cryptocurrency advocacy groups.

As reported by Bitcoinist earlier this month, the GENIUS Act has raised concerns among banking representatives from all fifty states, who caution that the legislation may introduce vulnerabilities into the financial system.

In response to these concerns, organizations such as the Blockchain association and the Crypto Council have voiced their opposition to proposed amendments to the law. These crypto advocates argue that the regulations should promote innovation and not stifle the growth of digital assets.

For now, it remains uncertain how pro-crypto groups will address the recent allegations made by the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) regarding tokenized stocks.

How regulators will respond to both the World Federation of Exchange’s warnings and the pushback from crypto advocates will also be pivotal in shaping the future regulatory environment.

Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com