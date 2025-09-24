XRP holds $2.85 support with targets up to $7.90, but risks deeper pullbacks. Remittix, with $26.4M raised, CertiK #1 rank, and live wallet, is tipped as the higher-growth play.XRP holds $2.85 support with targets up to $7.90, but risks deeper pullbacks. Remittix, with $26.4M raised, CertiK #1 rank, and live wallet, is tipped as the higher-growth play.

Stock Market News Today: In Crypto News, Analysts Give The Latest XRP Price Predictions

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/24 19:50
XRP
XRP$2.913+1.57%
Analysts are sharpening their XRP price predictions as recent support and resistance levels become decisive in determining its next move, especially with regulatory and technical momentum picking up. 
Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) has broken new ground in the crypto presale space, raising over $26.4 million, being verified by CertiK, and being called by many experts the best crypto to buy now, often compared to XRP in terms of upside potential.

XRP Price Prediction: What Analysts Are Saying

Recent XRP price prediction reports highlight $2.85 as a critical support level; if XRP fails to hold that line, a deeper correction may be expected. If the support holds, some analysts project a rebound toward the $4.43 to $7.90 range based on Elliott Wave indicators, accumulation zones, and regulatory tailwinds.

On the downside, dips below $2.84 or $2.80 could open the path toward deeper supports near $2.50 or below.

How Remittix Stacks Up In The Prediction Conversation

Remittix

When comparing Remittix with XRP in terms of prediction potential, Remittix enters the picture as a fresh alternative that many analysts believe could outperform XRP in percentage returns. While XRP carries institutional weight, regulatory recognition, and established liquidity, Remittix is capturing investor attention through early-stage metrics and strong foundational work. 

Remittix has sold over 669 million tokens, raising over $26.4 million, with its token price around $0.113. It is fully verified by CertiK, ranked number one among pre-launch tokens. 

Remittix’s features strengthen its case. Its beta wallet is live, enabling multi-chain support such as Ethereum and Solana, a crypto-to-bank transfer utility in 30-plus countries, a 15% USDT referral bonus claimable every 24 hours, and a $250,000 giveaway driving community growth. 

Here are the key strengths of Remittix in this context:

  • Utility first token powering real transaction volume
  • Ranked number one among pre-launch tokens
  • Deflationary tokenomics designed for long-term growth
  • Mass market appeal beyond just the crypto crowd
  • Ideal for freelancers, remitters, and global earners

Remittix’s narrative right now suggests it has both the metrics and the momentum to challenge more established tokens like XRP, especially for investors looking for higher multiple returns rather than stability.

Will XRP Hold Its Ground, Or Will Remittix Steal The Spotlight?

XRP price predictions rest heavily on critical support levels like $2.85 and resistance around $3.10; if it breaks out, it could make a strong move toward $4 to $8, though the risk of further pullbacks remains high. 

Yet Remittix, with its large presale fund raise, CertiK verification, wallet beta, and real-world utility, is being touted by many as the better bet for outsized growth. For those who believe in infrastructure and adoption over legacy strength, Remittix may offer a path to returns that XRP’s more modest projections cannot match.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway:https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

