Stop airdropping and find a real Web3 job

By: PANews
2025/09/12 07:00
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14065-1.22%
MemeCore
M$1.90761-3.70%
Threshold
T$0.01659+0.97%
FUNToken
FUN$0.008935+2.33%
RealLink
REAL$0.06456+3.21%

Author: OxTøchi

Compiled by Chopper, Foresight News

Most of the time, I find myself staring at the screen, scrolling through endless leaderboards or tasks on some "mining protocol." This was exciting a few months ago, but it's different now, and not for the better.

I've slowed down on these activities, not because I've lost interest, but because the rewards of such activities have become increasingly disappointing and fraught with uncertainty.

Right now, I just want to invest in things that can generate compound interest over time, things where the effort I put in is like accumulating capital. Those who understand will understand.

I don’t want to be the kind of person who sighs and groans during the token TGE, and I don’t want to scold the family of the project founder just because things don’t go as expected.

It's time for a change of mindset, isn't it?

Come to think of it, airdrops are supposed to be surprises, not salaries. But since when have we started planning our lives around a "list of low-participation deals with potential payouts"? Honestly, I've done that myself, and I won't deny it.

The small profits I received one after another made me realize that I needed stability. Airdrops can't provide stability, but jobs can, and I'm talking about jobs in the crypto industry.

Consider the difference between the two:

With a job, you get a monthly salary. You provide value and receive corresponding rewards. You build skills, reputation, and connections that don't fade away with a project. If the project thrives, you grow with it!

Even if the project founders make a killing and leave after the token launch, you can still switch jobs. Isn't that better than just praying the team doesn't take away the profits you earned from two years of crazy clicks?

What are the jobs in the crypto industry?

The best thing about the crypto industry is that as long as you are persistent and have a goal, almost any skill can be monetized.

The key here is to "do things that make you happy". Doing what you like will prevent you from getting mentally exhausted. After all, persistence is the core requirement, right?

I tend to divide crypto jobs into three categories:

  • Community: administrator, community manager, brand ambassador;

  • Content types: long-form writers, KOLs, research analysts, meme creators, and fun post authors;

  • Technical: developers, engineers, vulnerability hunters, etc.

These roles are not "either this or that"; many people are capable of playing multiple roles at the same time.

For example, a technical developer might write technical popular science articles or moonlight as a meme creator, both of which fall into the category of content roles. This kind of role overlap is common because the crypto community values engagement, not job titles.

How to get into the crypto industry?

  • Improve skills: learn new things and deepen existing professional abilities;

  • Get in early: Get deeply involved in an ecosystem before it explodes;

  • Build your personal brand: showcase your skills online;

  • Leverage your social media accounts: Use your account as proof of work.

In this day and age, having an online presence is the most advantageous thing you can do. Share insights, write articles, create memes—just take action and show your work. I've personally seen this method work, and many popular accounts have risen this way. Here are a few examples of new accounts:

  • @0x_scientist: With less than 2,000 followers, he's already landed a content job at Sprout, a personalized revenue strategy protocol within the Fluent ecosystem.

  • @basitweb3: A key figure in the MegaETH ecosystem, he is currently the Chief Science Officer at Nunchi, a yield-generating perpetual contract platform. Basit excels at making complex technical terms accessible.

  • @serrdavee: MakinaFi's community manager and a top author I admire greatly in the community. When I started following him, he only had 5,000 followers. He's a great storyteller.

Have you noticed? They're all "authorities" in their respective ecosystems because they've chosen one and dedicated themselves to it until everyone sees them. Another commonality: If you look through their accounts, you can clearly see proof of their work. Treat your social media accounts like a resume!

If you want to find a job in the crypto world, you have to put in a lot of effort: participate in activities that can generate compound interest, do more than ordinary people, take the initiative to show yourself, don't just work in vain, and let others see your value.

By the way, I didn’t talk much about technical work because I know nothing about technology and really don’t understand things in this area.

at last

This article is not about telling you to "stop mining airdrops", but rather to let you treat airdrops as a "side job" and focus on things that can bring stability to your life.

Many people think that it is difficult to get a job in the crypto industry, but if you blindly believe their words, you can be different.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Starknet to Launch Bitcoin Staking on Mainnet September 30

Starknet to Launch Bitcoin Staking on Mainnet September 30

Detail: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/starknet-bitcoin-staking-mainnet-launch/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015982-4.59%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 05:48
Share
DTCC Lists Three Crypto ETFs, Including Solana, HBAR, and XRP

DTCC Lists Three Crypto ETFs, Including Solana, HBAR, and XRP

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Phoenix, the US DTCC has included Fidelity Solana ETF (FSOL), Canary HBAR ETF (HBR) and Canary XRP ETF (XRPC) in the list.
XRP
XRP$3.0591+2.15%
Hedera
HBAR$0.24325+3.85%
Xrp Classic
XRPC$0.0009667+4.64%
Share
PANews2025/09/12 07:35
Share
Next 100x Cryptos to Buy Today – 11 September

Next 100x Cryptos to Buy Today – 11 September

The crypto market cap has returned above $4T. Reporting has examined three sub-$1 meme tokens: Maxi Doge ($MAXI) with a presale at $0.0002565 and staking up to 157% APY; PEPENODE ($PEPENODE) with mine-to-earn and near $1M raised; Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE) planning a Solana rollout with a 1:1 ETH burn.
NEAR
NEAR$2.753-0.03%
Capverse
CAP$0.14021+16.16%
Wall Street Pepe
WEPE$0.00005579+2.95%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 06:30
Share

Trending News

More

Starknet to Launch Bitcoin Staking on Mainnet September 30

DTCC Lists Three Crypto ETFs, Including Solana, HBAR, and XRP

Next 100x Cryptos to Buy Today – 11 September

SPX6900 Forecast 2025: Explosive Upside Potential from $1.40 to $3.06

US media: Bensont met with three Federal Reserve chairman candidates this week, and the selection process is still ongoing