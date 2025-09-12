Stop airdropping and find a real Web3 job

Author: OxTøchi

Compiled by Chopper, Foresight News

Most of the time, I find myself staring at the screen, scrolling through endless leaderboards or tasks on some "mining protocol." This was exciting a few months ago, but it's different now, and not for the better.

I've slowed down on these activities, not because I've lost interest, but because the rewards of such activities have become increasingly disappointing and fraught with uncertainty.

Right now, I just want to invest in things that can generate compound interest over time, things where the effort I put in is like accumulating capital. Those who understand will understand.

I don’t want to be the kind of person who sighs and groans during the token TGE, and I don’t want to scold the family of the project founder just because things don’t go as expected.

It's time for a change of mindset, isn't it?

Come to think of it, airdrops are supposed to be surprises, not salaries. But since when have we started planning our lives around a "list of low-participation deals with potential payouts"? Honestly, I've done that myself, and I won't deny it.

The small profits I received one after another made me realize that I needed stability. Airdrops can't provide stability, but jobs can, and I'm talking about jobs in the crypto industry.

Consider the difference between the two:

With a job, you get a monthly salary. You provide value and receive corresponding rewards. You build skills, reputation, and connections that don't fade away with a project. If the project thrives, you grow with it!

Even if the project founders make a killing and leave after the token launch, you can still switch jobs. Isn't that better than just praying the team doesn't take away the profits you earned from two years of crazy clicks?

What are the jobs in the crypto industry?

The best thing about the crypto industry is that as long as you are persistent and have a goal, almost any skill can be monetized.

The key here is to "do things that make you happy". Doing what you like will prevent you from getting mentally exhausted. After all, persistence is the core requirement, right?

I tend to divide crypto jobs into three categories:

Community: administrator, community manager, brand ambassador;

Content types: long-form writers, KOLs, research analysts, meme creators, and fun post authors;

Technical: developers, engineers, vulnerability hunters, etc.

These roles are not "either this or that"; many people are capable of playing multiple roles at the same time.

For example, a technical developer might write technical popular science articles or moonlight as a meme creator, both of which fall into the category of content roles. This kind of role overlap is common because the crypto community values engagement, not job titles.

How to get into the crypto industry?

Improve skills: learn new things and deepen existing professional abilities;

Get in early: Get deeply involved in an ecosystem before it explodes;

Build your personal brand: showcase your skills online;

Leverage your social media accounts: Use your account as proof of work.

In this day and age, having an online presence is the most advantageous thing you can do. Share insights, write articles, create memes—just take action and show your work. I've personally seen this method work, and many popular accounts have risen this way. Here are a few examples of new accounts:

@0x_scientist: With less than 2,000 followers, he's already landed a content job at Sprout, a personalized revenue strategy protocol within the Fluent ecosystem.

@basitweb3: A key figure in the MegaETH ecosystem, he is currently the Chief Science Officer at Nunchi, a yield-generating perpetual contract platform. Basit excels at making complex technical terms accessible.

@serrdavee: MakinaFi's community manager and a top author I admire greatly in the community. When I started following him, he only had 5,000 followers. He's a great storyteller.

Have you noticed? They're all "authorities" in their respective ecosystems because they've chosen one and dedicated themselves to it until everyone sees them. Another commonality: If you look through their accounts, you can clearly see proof of their work. Treat your social media accounts like a resume!

If you want to find a job in the crypto world, you have to put in a lot of effort: participate in activities that can generate compound interest, do more than ordinary people, take the initiative to show yourself, don't just work in vain, and let others see your value.

By the way, I didn’t talk much about technical work because I know nothing about technology and really don’t understand things in this area.

at last

This article is not about telling you to "stop mining airdrops", but rather to let you treat airdrops as a "side job" and focus on things that can bring stability to your life.

Many people think that it is difficult to get a job in the crypto industry, but if you blindly believe their words, you can be different.