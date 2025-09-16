Why selling hours for dollars keeps you poor, and how to create income that pays while you sleep
"If you don't learn how to make money in your sleep, you'll work until you die." — Warren Buffett
Source: ideogram
The Illusion of Overtime
We are all conditioned to fix money issues the same way: work longer, work harder, make more.
Rent increases? Work overtime.
Debt accumulating? Work on weekends.
Want to save for a vacation? Get a second job.
But here's the trap: however many hours you work, there are only so many hours in a week or day or year.
And after you exchange your hours for dollars, you can never get those hours back.
You're working someone else's dream — not yours.
The Problem With Exchanging Time for Money
Consider this: even physicians, attorneys, and high-earning professionals get caught up in this trap.
They may make six figures, but if they retire, their income vanishes overnight.
