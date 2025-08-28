Story (IP) Price Heats Up, But On-Chain Signals Hint at Weakness Behind the Rally

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 04:05
NEAR
NEAR$2,54+0,51%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47,99-1,11%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0,012337-69,15%
Moonveil
MORE$0,1007-1,51%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,0132-1,04%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0,005784-2,29%
Story
IP$5,966-6,28%

Story (IP) is among the standout performers in today’s market, with its price soaring nearly 10% in the past 24 hours. 

Despite the price rally, on-chain indicators suggest caution, as sustained buying pressure may not fully support the surge.

Bearish Divergence Hits IP Despite Price Surge

IP’s Chaikin Money Flow (CMF), which tracks the volume-weighted inflow and outflow of capital into an asset, has steadily declined even as IP’s price continues to climb. It sits below the zero line at -0.04 at press time, forming a bearish divergence. 

For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here.

IP CMF. Source: TradingView

Typically, the CMF tracks the flow of capital into an asset, so when it declines while prices rise, it suggests that the rally lacks solid support from sustained demand. 

When the CMF falls while prices climb, it suggests that buying is driven more by short-term hype than by sustained investor conviction. If this continues, IP’s recent gains could be at risk.

Further, the coin’s negative funding rate lends credence to this bearish outlook. According to Coinglass data, IP’s funding rate sits below one at -0.116% as of this writing. 

IP Funding Rate. Source: Coinglass

The funding rate is used in perpetual futures contracts to keep the contract price aligned with the spot price. When the rate turns negative, short traders (those betting on price declines) dominate and are paid by long traders to maintain their positions. 

IP’s low funding rate highlights strong bearish sentiment in the derivatives market. Despite its rally over the past day, futures traders are positioned for a decline. This shows a lack of confidence in its mid-to-long-term prospects. 

Weak Demand Threatens Near-Term Dip

With no demand backing IP’s rally, it is at risk of a significant pullback once the general market’s momentum weakens. In this scenario, the coin’s price could plunge to $5.43. 

IP Price Analysis. Source: TradingView

On the other hand, if buy-side pressure surges, IP could rally to $6.54. 

The post Story (IP) Price Heats Up, But On-Chain Signals Hint at Weakness Behind the Rally appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/weak-demand-risks-ip-rally/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Analysis Firm CEO Announces: “Be Careful with This Altcoin, It Could Be Preparing for a Big Move!”

Analysis Firm CEO Announces: “Be Careful with This Altcoin, It Could Be Preparing for a Big Move!”

The post Analysis Firm CEO Announces: “Be Careful with This Altcoin, It Could Be Preparing for a Big Move!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Litecoin (LTC), one of the most notable altcoins among ETF applications, also ranks first as one of the altcoins with the highest chance of approval. Litecoin, generally known for its quiet rises, may be preparing for a major move. Joao Wedson, CEO of cryptocurrency analysis firm Alphractal, said Litecoin is poised to shine. Stating that on-chain fundamental data shows that Litecoin’s blockchain maturity is increasing, Wedson said that LTC is moving towards more mature, stable and strong long-term sustainability. The analyst also analyzed key levels for LTC, with $88 acting as strong support for LTC. The analyst also added that a break above $123 would trigger a rally in Litecoin towards the $183 alpha price, as historically, LTC has always surged when targeting the alpha price. Stating that Litecoin has gone through a long period of accumulation, Wedson reminded that these periods are characteristically designed to deter even the most resistant investors, drawing attention to LTC’s potential and the importance of not giving up. “Historical data shows that LTC appears and surges when least expected,” the analyst said. Wedson recently stated that he personally invested in Litecoin, saying that he bought the dip in April and now expects LTC to reach the alpha price of $183. 🚀 Litecoin is about to shine! On-chain fundamentals show that Litecoin’s Blockchain Maturity is on the rise. Network MaturityA composite index that tracks the development stage of a blockchain network. It blends: Market Age (20%)Address Activity Ratio (25%)Wealth… pic.twitter.com/VogBQLCBrn — Joao Wedson (@joao_wedson) August 27, 2025 *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/analysis-firm-ceo-announces-be-careful-with-this-altcoin-it-could-be-preparing-for-a-big-move/
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0,011883-70,29%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10051-1,69%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0005731+5,64%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 05:15
Share
Crypto Coins Surge! XRP, ENA, SOL, and BNB Expect New Highs

Crypto Coins Surge! XRP, ENA, SOL, and BNB Expect New Highs

August was dynamic for cryptocurrencies, with additional volatility expected next month. XRP reached unexpected prices, enhancing its long-term positive outlook. Continue Reading:Crypto Coins Surge! XRP, ENA, SOL, and BNB Expect New Highs The post Crypto Coins Surge! XRP, ENA, SOL, and BNB Expect New Highs appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Solana
SOL$204,8+4,38%
Binance Coin
BNB$858,45-0,62%
XRP
XRP$2,9863-0,74%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/28 04:12
Share
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Celebrating the legacy and spirit of Kung Fu, the KUNGFUVERSE connects real life experiences with Web3, enabling new ways for you to become your true self.
RealLink
REAL$0,05774-1,13%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0,00004378+0,13%
NFT
NFT$0,0000004574-0,56%
Share
PANews2022/11/17 17:12
Share

Trending News

More

Analysis Firm CEO Announces: “Be Careful with This Altcoin, It Could Be Preparing for a Big Move!”

Crypto Coins Surge! XRP, ENA, SOL, and BNB Expect New Highs

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Jerome Powell’s Fed Chair Replacement Imminent? PolyMarket Odds Skyrocket as Trump Team Weighs 11 Candidates

Cardano Price Prediction: Why ADA Price Could Be Impacted By The Rise Of This New Ethereum L2