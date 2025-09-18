Story of Fake U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson Exposed

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 01:25
Key Points:
  • No verification found of U.S. Treasury Secretary “Benson” mortgage document scandal.
  • Current Treasury Secretary is Scott Bessent.
  • Misinformation carries no effect on crypto markets.

Recent claims suggest a controversial mortgage designation by an alleged U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson, who reportedly named two homes as primary residences, echoing historical political impeachment attempts.

No primary source corroborates this claim, and the current Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, reports no such controversy, leaving cryptocurrency markets unaffected by these allegations.

Unverified Claims of Dual Residence by “Benson”

Foreign media recently reported a mortgage document showing a dual primary residence designation by the supposed U.S. Treasury Secretary “Benson”. This legal ambiguity claims to echo U.S. President Trump’s rhetorical efforts to impeach Governor Powell. Mortgage experts suggest such inconsistencies do not indicate fraud but rather complexities in housing loan applications.

The unverified narrative has sparked discussions online about misinformation, pushing experts to caution against premature conclusions. The absence of primary source confirmation highlights the importance of relying on verified data.

Ethereum Market Remains Unaffected Amid Misinformation

Did you know? Information scarcity often leads to public misunderstanding, underlining the significance of verified data, especially in financial news.

Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,503.50 with a market cap of $543.59 billion, as reported by CoinMarketCap. The 24-hour trading volume has shifted by 24.49%, with recent fluctuations showing a 0.98% change in the last day and 78.95% over 90 days.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 14:06 UTC on September 17, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Researchers from the Coincu team indicate no regulatory or market disruptions are expected from this unfounded mortgage controversy. Historical trends suggest sustained market resilience, with technological advancements consistently proving unaffected by singular disinformation instances. Scott Bessent’s official profile reflects no irregularities in his financial dealings.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/real-estate-mortgage-controversy-investigation/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
