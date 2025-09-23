Story Partners with Verse8 to Bring Moonbirds and Azuki IP to AI Game Creation Platform

PANews reported on September 23 that blockchain IP platform Story and AI-driven game creation tool Verse8 announced a partnership to introduce Moonbirds and Azuki IP into Verse8 user-generated games.

Story will serve as the licensing infrastructure to manage IP usage on its Layer 1 network. Verse8 will allow users to create 2D and 3D multiplayer games through natural language prompts, without programming, and register their content on-chain for revenue sharing.

This partnership integrates the Moonbirds and Azuki series into Verse8's AI-powered game builder, allowing users to customize the IP and monetize content through in-game purchases and brand extensions. Revenue distribution is recorded via smart contracts on the Story blockchain, ensuring benefits for IP holders, creators, and NFT holders. The partnership will debut at the Origin Summit in Seoul on September 23rd, and users will be able to publish community-made games featuring Moonbirds and Azuki characters in the coming months.

Verse8 was founded by Nexon co-founder Jake Song and industry partners such as Planetarium Labs, using AI technology to lower the threshold for game development.