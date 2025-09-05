Homepage > News > Business > Stranded gas finds purpose in powering block reward mining

In the oil fields of West Texas and the wells of North Dakota, an innovation is changing how energy and cryptocurrency interact. Waste natural gas, previously burned off as a byproduct of oil drilling, is now used to power block reward mining. This process, which transforms methane into electricity for BTC mining, is gaining acceptance as a way to address both environmental and economic problems. By using stranded gas, businesses are lowering emissions, generating income from waste, and powering block reward mining, all while following environmental rules.

Stranded gas occurs when oil wells also produce natural gas. The lack of pipelines nearby makes transporting this gas costly. This gas was burned in the past, releasing methane into the air. Methane is a greenhouse gas that is more harmful than carbon dioxide (CO2). Gas burning contributes to emissions. Enter block reward mining, an industry hungry for cheap, reliable energy and a need for this gas. Companies such as Crusoe Energy and Upstream Data use mining units at oilfields to change this problem into an advantage, creating electricity to power BTC mining.

The method is simple. A container with mining computers is placed near a well. Stranded gas is sent to a generator, which burns the methane to create electricity. This electricity powers the computers that mine BTC. Unlike burning the gas, which is not fully efficient and releases methane, this method burns almost all the gas. This reduces emissions compared to typical burning, according to Crusoe Energy. This approach reduces harm to the environment and creates income for oil producers, who can sell or use the gas instead of burning it.

There are good financial reasons to do this. For oil companies, stranded gas costs money, around $62,500 per year for each burning stack. Mining BTC with this gas can create profits. A unit using 100,000 cubic feet of gas daily could theoretically produce $12 per thousand cubic feet, compared to $3 through pipelines. This increased value has attracted companies like ExxonMobil, which has worked with Crusoe Energy in North Dakota to mine BTC using gas. Smaller companies, such as Giga Energy Solutions, have also used this model, creating jobs in rural areas by hiring technicians to manage these mining units.

Beyond economics, the environmental narrative is a key driver. As governments worldwide crack down on flaring, Colorado and New Mexico have imposed strict regulations since 2020—this innovation aligns with global initiatives like the World Bank’s Zero Routine Flaring by 2030 goal. Countries like Argentina are following suit, with state-owned YPF Luz partnering with Genesis Digital Assets to power BTC mining with stranded gas, reducing emissions while boosting energy infrastructure. Similarly, Bhutan and El Salvador are leveraging stranded hydropower and geothermal energy, respectively, showing how block reward mining can adapt to various underutilized energy sources. The innovation has faced some criticism. Environments claim that profiting from unused natural gas incentivizes continued fossil fuel extraction, hurting long-term climate goals. A classic criticism noted that the amount of energy used to mine BTC cancels out any environmental benefits, as it depends on burning fossil fuels. Some believe the unused natural gas could be used better for community needs, such as powering hospitals, if the means were available. These criticisms show a conflict: even though BTC mining lowers methane emissions compared to burning it off, it does not eliminate CO2 production, which causes doubt about its actual environmental value.

Technology is helping solve some problems. Upstream Data has created mining units that work with oilfield operations and need no infrastructure. Innovations such as Starlink allow remote management, making it easier to place units in remote areas. Companies like EZ Blockchain are studying data centers that use liquid cooling, improving efficiency and reducing environmental harm. As computer efficiency increases, the energy needed per hash decreases, making waste gas mining more practical.

In the United States, permits for energy projects take time. BTC mining’s mobility avoids some issues, allowing deployment. Russia is banning crypto mining in areas with limited energy, suggesting a possible global reaction. Policymakers should make rules that balance innovation with sustainability, encouraging emission-reducing practices without supporting fuel dependency.

The stranded gas mining model is set to expand. As BTC prices remain high, the financial reasons become stronger, and partnerships between oil producers and miners are growing. Oil companies becoming miners themselves could become common. This synergy could change how we view waste in the energy sector, turning a pollutant into a resource that powers the digital economy.

Still, problems exist. Crypto market changes and public questions about BTC’s value could slow adoption. Environmentalists and regulators will continue to watch the industry, demanding honesty. Waste gas mining is a bridge between energy waste and economic opportunity, showing that innovation can turn problems into income.

