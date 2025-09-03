Strategy Achieves 25.7% BTC Yield Year to Date in 2025

Strategy acquired 4,048 BTC, valued at approximately $449.3 million at roughly $110,981 per Bitcoin

Its total holdings now stand at 636,505 BTC

Strategy’s aggressive accumulation continues after a class-action lawsuit over accounting disclosures was dismissed

Michael Saylor’s Strategy is at it again, as the company acquired 4,048 BTC, valued at approximately $449.3 million at roughly $110,981 per Bitcoin. With this, Strategy has achieved a BTC Yield of 25.7% YTD (year to date) in 2025.

Total holdings now stand at 636,505 BTC, acquired at an average cost of about $73,765, with a cumulative investment of around $46.95 billion.

The latest purchase was primarily funded by selling common and preferred stock, continuing Strategy’s model of leveraging capital markets to scale its Bitcoin treasury.

At today’s market prices (Bitcoin is currently sitting at $111,000), Strategy’s Bitcoin stack is valued at around $70 billion, implying about $23 billion in unrealized gains.

Strategy’s aggressive accumulation continues after a class-action lawsuit over accounting disclosures was dismissed. Namely, this outcome means the plaintiffs can’t refile the same claims and effectively removes a big legal risk for the company.

The firm has added over 39,000 BTC in Q3, including more than 21,000 BTC in late July alone. Strategy often signals purchases in advance, with Saylor’s “Bitcoin is still on sale” X post preceding last week’s buy.

Institutional conviction in Bitcoin strengthens

While the corporate Bitcoin acquisition is constantly growing, with 130 public companies now holding roughly $87 billion in BTC, Strategy remains the largest individual corporate holder.

Its latest purchase shows once again how deeply institutional conviction in Bitcoin has taken root. More and more companies are following in Strategy’s tracks, which likely adds additional merit for Bitcoin. If this trend continues (and it looks like it will), it could encourage even family offices or sovereign entities to follow suit, particularly as treasuries seek alternatives to dollar exposure in an inflationary and politically uncertain climate.

Financial Times notes that companies such as Strategy can succeed by issuing stock at a price higher than their net asset value (NAV). However, if this market premium diminishes, the performance of the company’s strategy may face rather notable challenges.

Still, Strategy’s latest Bitcoin acquisition reflects its unwavering confidence in BTC as a reserve asset, and Saylor’s approach remains one of the most audacious and closely watched plays in crypto finance.

