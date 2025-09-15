Strategy acquires 525 BTC for $60M

Key Takeaways

Strategy acquired 525 Bitcoin for around $60 million, according to a new SEC filing.

The acquisition continues the company’s strategy of accumulating Bitcoin under the leadership of Michael Saylor. The purchase price indicates an average cost of $111,196 per Bitcoin.

Strategy has been one of the most prominent corporate adopters of Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset. The company began its Bitcoin acquisition strategy in 2020 and has made multiple purchases since then.