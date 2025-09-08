Strategy acquires another 1,955 BTC as smaller treasuries remain active

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 22:34
Threshold
T$0.0163+2.32%
Stride
STRD$0.06-1.80%
STRK
STRK$0.128+3.55%
The Orange Era
ORANGE$0.0002318-7.97%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,328.51+0.99%

Strategy announced another 1,955 BTC purchase, following a Michael Saylor update. Treasuries are still scooping BTC off the market, as even smaller companies compete for more coins. 

Strategy announced its usual weekly acquisition, this time adding 1,955 BTC, to its balance at an average price of $111,196. Over the past week, Strategy continued with its purchases, even as BTC weakened below $110,000.

Following the announcement, BTC maintained its recovery, trading at $112,004. The latest Strategy purchases happened during a week of relative weakness. 

Michael Saylor announced the latest purchase after signaling an “orange dot day” late on Sunday. 

Metaplanet also bought BTC this Monday. The Japanese firm also typically announces its treasury additions at the beginning of the new week. 

Strategy returned to MSTR issues

For the latest BTC purchase, the bulk of liquidity came from MSTR issuance. A little over $200M for BTC purchases came from the latest MSTR addition. 

This is the second week Strategy has returned to its MSTR ATM facility, following a period of relying on preferred stocks. The new issuance happened after Strategy changed the rules for mNAV values, allowing it to mint more MSTR for purchases or other costs related to its BTC acquisition model. 

During the latest purchase period, Strategy also used $5.2M from the STRK ATM facility, for now reserving other preferred shares for ongoing acquisitions. 

The entire treasury is now at 638,460, which is still below the level of leading ETFs. Currently, Strategy operates with a mNAV ratio of 1.55, which would require more cautious MSTR additions to avoid dilution. At this level, the ratio still shows confidence in MSTR and its ability to transform fiat into BTC, but also signals a weakening exuberance from peak levels. 

Following the latest issue, MSTR traded at $335.87, while STRF preferred shares traded at $111.50. STRC traded close to its nominal value at $97.60. STRK traded at $95.55, while STRD offered the biggest discount at $78.50. Strategy continues to offer different tiers of risk, potentially drawing in diverse investors. 

Competition for treasury status increases

Within the top 100 treasury companies, the minimal BTC holding is now at 78 BTC, up from just 20 BTC a few months ago. Smaller acquisitions continue, either with available cash or through special fundraising facilities. 

Public companies now own 1,005,879 BTC, with the bulk still held by the top 5 entities. However, smaller buyers and new financing facilities are still emerging. Firms like Capital B announce small raises of up to EUR 5M ($5.86M) to pursue their own treasuries. 

For now, the buying has not materialized into the expected BTC supply crunch. However, the smaller buyers add to the predictable demand for more BTC, even when Strategy and Metaplanet slow down their buying. 

ETFs still hold the bulk of BTC, at 1.5M coins, but are also active sellers. Treasuries for public and private companies either hold BTC passively or sell in extremely rare cases. For now, treasury companies have not reported liquidating their BTC, with most showing long-term confidence. While some of the smaller BTC corporate treasuries are a vanity item, the general trend contributes to the BTC holding structure.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/strategy-acquires-1955-btc/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.17+8.25%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004883+3.47%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.139344+8.06%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Share
Best Crypto Presale: Bitmain Lawsuit Shakes Markets as DeepSnitch AI Racks Up Buyers

Best Crypto Presale: Bitmain Lawsuit Shakes Markets as DeepSnitch AI Racks Up Buyers

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1317+4.44%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/08 23:10
Share
BitMine amasses over 2 million Ethereum for its reserves

BitMine amasses over 2 million Ethereum for its reserves

The post BitMine amasses over 2 million Ethereum for its reserves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMine has crossed a new milestone, building its Ethereum reserves to more than 2 million ETH and solidifying its role as the largest corporate holder of the asset. The company announced on Sept. 8 that its balance sheet now exceeds $9.21 billion, split between holdings of 2,069,443 ETH, 192 Bitcoin, and $266 million in cash. These significant holdings now make it the second global treasury company behind the Bitcoin-focused Strategy Inc (MSTR), which owns 636,505 BTC valued at $71 billion. Moreover, data from the Strategic ETH Reserve shows that BitMine’s holdings surpass the combined total of the next five largest Ethereum treasuries. SharpLink Gaming comes second with 837,230 ETH, while The Ether Machine holds 495,360 ETH. BitMine’s Ethereum strategy Chairman Thomas “Tom” Lee explained that BitMine views Ethereum as a cornerstone of the next decade in financial markets. He pointed to Wall Street’s growing blockchain adoption and the rise of agentic artificial intelligence as key forces driving demand. According to him, these developments are creating a structural “supercycle” for Ethereum to thrive and “lead a greater transformation of today’s financial system.” As a result, the firm has set a long-term target of owning 5% of the total ETH supply. With its current holdings close to 2%, BitMine has already covered nearly 40% of that path. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Meanwhile, BitMine’s Ethereum-heavy activities have lifted its profile on Wall Street. According to Fundstrat, the company’s stock trades an average daily dollar volume of $1.7 billion, ranking 30th among all US-listed equities. That places it between Bank of America (29th) and Exxon Mobil (31st), signaling how crypto-linked equities are increasingly competing with traditional blue-chip stocks for…
Bitcoin
BTC$112,410.98+1.05%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.008316-16.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09914-1.60%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 22:54
Share

Trending News

More

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

Best Crypto Presale: Bitmain Lawsuit Shakes Markets as DeepSnitch AI Racks Up Buyers

BitMine amasses over 2 million Ethereum for its reserves

Dogecoin Rally Stalls as Sell Signal Emerges

SEC Delays Canary HBAR and Grayscale Polkadot ETF Approval Again