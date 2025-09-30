Strategy Adds $22M in Bitcoin, Strengthens $47B Treasury

Strategy boosts Bitcoin treasury with $22M purchase, holding $47B total. Institutional confidence grows as corporate adoption reshapes digital asset strategies.

Strategy Inc. has boosted its already record-setting Bitcoin holdings, announcing the purchase of 196 BTC worth approximately $22.1 million. The buy was confirmed in X by executive chairman Michael Saylor, highlighting the strong belief in Bitcoin that the firm has despite its near-record prices.

Strategy Expands Bitcoin Holdings with Latest $22M Purchase

According to Saylor, the firm’s Sept. 28, 2025, acquisition was at an average price of $113,048 per Bitcoin. With this move, Strategy has 640,031 BTC in the treasury. The aggregate investment has totalled $47.35 billion with an average purchase price of $73,983 per coin.

While the new purchase signals the firm’s ongoing confidence, it’s one of the smallest weekly acquisitions in the last several months. Strategy’s buying pace has slowed, making one wonder for its near-term purchasing strategy. Still, the firm has retained its status as the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, reducing its standing as a pioneer in the digital asset space.

The acquisition follows a larger trend of institutions adding Bitcoin to its financial strategy. With this purchase, Strategy cemented its leadership role in bringing digital assets down the digital asset monetization path in corporate treasuries.

Michael Saylor has always made the case that Bitcoin is a better investment than traditional equities. Recently, he contrasted Strategy’s strategy with Bitcoin to the so-called “Magnificent 7” tech stocks: Tesla, Nvidia, Meta, Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft. According to Saylor, Bitcoin has offered superior returns, helping Strategy stand out even against the biggest names in the market.

Saylor Credits Bitcoin for Strategy’s Long-Term Resilience

In public statements, Saylor credited Bitcoin for helping the company to outperform and be resilient over the long run. He suggested that institutional adoption will pick up steam by the end of the year and Bitcoin prices will follow an upward trend. His forecast comes as there is greater clarity around regulations, and ETFs are experiencing significant capital flows.

Industry observers say that when consolidated with corporate treasury holdings in markets, Strategy’s holdings exceed 1 million BTC in size, demonstrating the magnitude of institutional exposure to digital assets. Supporters are seeing this as confirmation that Bitcoin is not only a hedge against inflation, but also a reserve asset for companies with a forward-looking strategy.

At the same time, skeptics doubt if the concentrated exposure poses risks. Critics say slowing down purchases may be a sign of caution, particularly since Bitcoin is known for its volatility. However, supporters believe that the Strategy’s long-term conviction makes it well-placed to be resilient in the face of uncertain conditions.

If Bitcoin keeps leading the way against traditional equities, Strategy’s strategy could help change the norms of treasury management around the world. As institutions consider new reserve strategies, the success or failure of this strategy may shape whether more companies use similar strategies.

Policymakers and market participants will continue to watch for implications of such large-scale holdings. With the total value of Strategy’s treasury now valued at over $47 billion, its decisions not only bear weight for the shareholders, but the digital asset ecosystem at large.

