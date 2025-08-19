Strategy Adds 430 Bitcoin As BTC Hits $124K Ahead Of Dip

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 13:48
Michael Saylor’s Strategy, the world’s largest public Bitcoin holder, added more BTC to its balance as the price swung to new all-time highs before retreating last week.

Strategy acquired 430 Bitcoin (BTC) for $51.4 million during the week ending Sunday, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday.

The new Bitcoin batch cost the company an average price of $119,666 per coin, reflecting the massive volatility last week, with BTC trading at about $120,000 on Monday and slipping to as low as $115,000 on Sunday, according to CoinGecko.

Bitcoin Price, MicroStrategy, Michael Saylor, CompaniesAn excerpt from Strategy’s Form 8-K. Source: SEC

The acquisition moved Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings to 629,376 BTC, purchased for about $46.15 billion at an average price of $73,320 per coin.

“Volatility is a gift to the faithful”

As Bitcoin saw high volatility last week, surging above $124,000 on Wednesday only to retreat to $115,000 by the end of the week, Strategy’s co-founder Saylor took to X to comment on the volatile prices.

“Volatility is a gift to the faithful,” he wrote on Thursday amid the BTC price tumbling below $118,000 the next day after reaching new all-time highs.

Bitcoin Price, MicroStrategy, Bitcoin Adoption, Michael Saylor, CompaniesBitcoin (BTC) price chart in the past seven days. Source: CoinGecko

Saylor also previously reported that Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings closed at an all-time high of $77.2 billion at the all-time high prices.

August for “small” buys?

Strategy’s new 430 BTC purchase followed another “small” Bitcoin buy of just 155 BTC announced last week, marking a significant drop from multi-thousand purchases made in previous months.

The company bought as much as 31,466 BTC in three purchases from July 14 to Aug. 3, which marked a significant surge from a total 17,075 BTC purchased in June.

Bitcoin Price, MicroStrategy, Bitcoin Adoption, Michael Saylor, CompaniesThe past 10 Bitcoin purchases by Strategy since June 2. Source: Strategy

The acquisition was notably smaller than another Bitcoin buy by the Japanese investment company Metaplanet, which purchased 775 BTC for around $93 million at the average price of $120,006 per BTC.

Related: Dutch firm Amdax plans Bitcoin treasury listing on Euronext Amsterdam

While Strategy’s Bitcoin buying spree has been slowing down, Saylor continued following the growing Bitcoin treasury trend, reposting multiple updates, including ones by Metaplanet’s Simon Gerovich and BTC treasuries follower NLNico.

Bitcoin Price, MicroStrategy, Bitcoin Adoption, Michael Saylor, CompaniesSource: NLNico

According to an NLNico post that Saylor retweeted on Monday, global BTC treasury companies collectively bought 3,900 Bitcoin and made a total of 62 announcements in the period from Aug. 11–17.

Magazine: South Koreans dump Tesla for Ethereum treasury BitMine: Asia Express

