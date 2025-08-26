Strategy and Metaplanet collectively control 651,448 BTC worth $72.6B after surprise $367M buy

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 00:00
Corporate demand for Bitcoin continues despite its volatile price performance, as Strategy and Metaplanet both expanded their holdings in late August.

On Aug. 25, the two companies announced that they acquired more than 3,100 BTC, reflecting how institutional treasuries directly reduce available supply and shape market liquidity.

Strategy’s first major purchase in August

Strategy, the world’s largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, confirmed on Aug. 25 that it purchased 3,081 BTC for $356.9 million.

The firm said it paid an average of $115,829 per coin, using proceeds from recent sales of its Class A common stock and preferred share offerings.

This acquisition raised Strategy’s total stash to 632,457 BTC, accumulated at a cost of roughly $46.5 billion. The company’s average purchase price now stands at $73,527 per Bitcoin.

At current market levels, those holdings are valued at nearly $70.56 billion, equating to a profit margin of around 51.7%.

The move represents Strategy’s most significant buy this month, following smaller acquisitions of 155 BTC and 430 BTC earlier in August.

It also reinforced the firm’s strategy of steadily building reserves amid heightened volatility. Year-to-date, Strategy’s Bitcoin position has delivered a yield of 25.4%.

Metaplanet adds 103 BTC, joins FTSE Japan Index

Meanwhile, Tokyo-based Metaplanet, often compared to Strategy for its aggressive treasury strategy, revealed that it acquired 103 BTC for roughly ¥1.736 billion ($11.8 million). The coins were bought at an average price of ¥16.86 million per BTC.

With this addition, Metaplanet’s reserves climbed to 18,991 BTC, purchased at an aggregate cost exceeding $1.9 billion.

Based on current market prices, those holdings are worth approximately $2.12 billion, giving the company a profit margin near 9%.

The announcement coincided with the firm’s inclusion in the FTSE Japan Index.

In an X post, Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich stated:

The FTSE Japan Index measures the performance of medium- and large-capitalization companies listed on Japanese exchanges. The inclusion of the Bitcoin-focused company means it has been upgraded from a small-cap to a mid-cap status.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/strategy-and-metaplanet-now-control-651448-btc-worth-72-6b-after-surprise-367m-buy/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
