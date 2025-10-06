ExchangeDEX+
Strategy bitcoin holdings show $3.9B gain as purchases pause

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/10/06 22:56
Strategy bitcoin holdings reported substantial unrealized gains in Q3 2025, according to the SEC filing dated 30 September 2025; the quarter showed $3.89B in unrealized gains.

Strategy bitcoin unrealized gains

The SEC filing confirms the mark-to-market uplift for the quarter. In short, the position recorded sizeable paper gains. However, realised outcomes depend on future market moves and accounting choices. Therefore, managers balance profit taking with long-term intent.

Strategy bitcoin average price

The company reported holding about 640,031 BTC at an average purchase price reportedly below $74,000 per coin. When Bitcoin traded near $125,000, those coins were valued at roughly $79B, while the carrying value stood around $73.21B as of 30 September 2025. Consequently, desks keep live P&L models to guide monetisation decisions.

Deferred tax liabilities bitcoin

The filing also shows deferred tax liabilities of $7.43B and a deferred tax expense of $1.12B for the period. dati_da_non_perdere — these figures highlight potential cash-tax exposure if gains are realised. Thus, institutions often stage disposals or use tax-aware strategies to manage net proceeds and timing.

Michael Saylor bitcoin holdings

For market context, public aggregators such as BitcoinTreasuries.NET track institutional balances. These resources help observers assess distribution, concentration and accumulation trends. However, accumulation pacing still differs across entities.

From a practitioner perspective, trading teams frequently hedge portions of large positions with futures or OTC forwards to preserve gains while avoiding immediate on-chain selling. Similarly, tax and treasury teams run multiple realisation scenarios to estimate net proceeds.

In short, combining trading, custody and tax operations is essential for sizeable crypto holdings.

Authoritative voices underscore disclosure and valuation priorities. For example: “The SEC has emphasised clarity in valuation and disclosure for products holding digital assets,” according to its public guidance linked in the filing.

Also, industry data providers note that institutional balance sheets materially shape market liquidity and sentiment (BitcoinTreasuries.NET).

For further analysis, see our coverage in the Bitcoin category. These pieces provide broader perspective on market structure and investor behaviour.

