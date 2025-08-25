Strategy buys 3,081 Bitcoins worth $342M as portfolio reaches 632,457 BTC

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/25 21:23
Bitcoin
Strategy Inc., the company led by pro-Bitcoin executive chairman Michael Saylor, announced the purchase of 3,081 Bitcoins between August 18 and August 24, 2025. The acquisition was disclosed on August 25, bringing the firm’s total holdings to 632,457 BTC, acquired for approximately $46.5 billion at an average price of $73,527 per coin. 

According to the business intelligence firm’s report, the latest purchase cost $356.9 million at an average of $115,829 per Bitcoin, representing a year-to-date yield of 25.4% in 2025.

The company said the majority of last week’s Bitcoin buys were funded through sales of its class A common stock, raising $300.9 million. Other sources of finance funding the purchase came from the sales of three of its preferred stock programs STRK, STRF, and STRD. 

In total, the at-the-market offering program generated proceeds of $357 million for the period ending August 24. According to an analysis from institutional Bitcoin acquisitions tracker Bitcoin Treasury, Strategy has been buying 785 Bitcoin a day.

Strategy files form 8–K with the SEC for latest BTC acquisition 

According to the form 8-K filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Strategy sold 875,301 MSTR common shares for $309.9 million in notional value. It has $16.7 billion in shares still available for issuance and sale under its $21 billion authorization established on May 1.

The business firm worth $100 billion sold 210,100 STRK preferred shares, raising $21 million. These perpetual preferred shares, established in March, carry an 8% dividend. It also issued 237,336 STRF preferred shares, valued at $23.7 million, under its $2.1 billion program created in May, and 944 STRD shares worth $100,000 under a $4.2 billion program established in July. 

Strategy has yet to issue any shares under its most recent STRC perpetual Stretch preferred program, but is authorized for $4.2 billion at the end of July. 

As seen in the SEC filing, the sales from all stock categories amounted to over $350 million, which matched the funds financing the institution’s Bitcoin acquisitions during the past week.

However, some crypto community members are not quite happy with how it has handled the recent BTC scoop. Saylor and Strategy had pledged not to sell common stock when the share price is below 2.5 times the company’s modified net asset value (mNAV), a ratio used to measure valuation against Bitcoin holdings.

MSTR stock has been under pressure in recent weeks and is trading at less than two times mNAV, but the company has moved ahead with sales. Shares of MSTR fell more than 4% in premarket trading on Monday, accompanying a 2.7% slide in Bitcoin prices that have pulled the coin down to around $111,500.

Other companies increase Bitcoin holdings

Meanwhile, another corporate buyer, Japan’s Metaplanet, also revealed today the purchase of 103 BTC worth $11.7 million. The acquisition lifted Metaplanet’s total holdings to 18,991 BTC, valued at approximately $2.2 billion.

The announcement came against the backdrop of a confirmation from FTSE Russell that Metaplanet would be added to the FTSE Japan Index in its semi-annual review scheduled for September 19. 

US President Donald Trump’s son and World Liberty Financial executive Eric, who joined the company as an adviser in March, is expected to attend Metaplanet’s next shareholder meeting in Tokyo in September.

Elsewhere, another Japanese public company, Remixpoint, purchased 41.5 BTC valued at roughly $4.6 million. The acquisition lifted the Tokyo-based firm’s total holdings to 1,273 BTC, a level that places it at the 36th place among corporate Bitcoin holders globally.

