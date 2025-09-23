The post Strategy Buys 850 More Bitcoin, Holdings Hit 639,835 BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Market Updates Strategy bought 850 more Bitcoin, bringing their total to 639,835 BTC, the biggest corporate stash, worth over $47.3 billion. The $99.7 million purchase, at $117,344 per coin, happened between September 15 and 21, 2025, led by Michael Saylor. Their holdings, bought for $47.33 billion, are up 52 percent, netting a $28.3 billion profit, per Bitcoin Treasuries data. Strategy, the business intelligence company run by big Bitcoin follower Michael Saylor, just snapped up another 850 Bitcoin. This bumps their total stash to 639,835 BTC, making them the top corporate holder out there. Bolstering the World’s Largest Bitcoin Stash The buy happened between September 15 and 21, 2025. They shelled out $99.7 million for those coins, at an average of $117,344 each. Saylor, who is the Executive Chairman, shared the news on X to keep everyone in the loop. This latest move keeps Strategy way ahead as the biggest company Bitcoin holder, based on Bitcoin Treasuries data. Their full pile now cost $47.33 billion overall, with an average price of $73,971 per coin. That puts them in the green by 52 percent, or a sweet $28.3 billion profit. Saylor and the team have been on a steady Bitcoin buying spree, using it as their main treasury asset. It shows their rock solid belief in BTC as a long term store of value, even as prices swing. With their stash now worth over $47.3 billion at today’s prices, they’re leading the charge for other companies thinking about jumping into crypto reserves. Investors like it, and it keeps the stir going around corporate adoption. Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/strategy-buys-850-more-bitcoin-holdings-hit-639835-btc/ The post Strategy Buys 850 More Bitcoin, Holdings Hit 639,835 BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Market Updates Strategy bought 850 more Bitcoin, bringing their total to 639,835 BTC, the biggest corporate stash, worth over $47.3 billion. The $99.7 million purchase, at $117,344 per coin, happened between September 15 and 21, 2025, led by Michael Saylor. Their holdings, bought for $47.33 billion, are up 52 percent, netting a $28.3 billion profit, per Bitcoin Treasuries data. Strategy, the business intelligence company run by big Bitcoin follower Michael Saylor, just snapped up another 850 Bitcoin. This bumps their total stash to 639,835 BTC, making them the top corporate holder out there. Bolstering the World’s Largest Bitcoin Stash The buy happened between September 15 and 21, 2025. They shelled out $99.7 million for those coins, at an average of $117,344 each. Saylor, who is the Executive Chairman, shared the news on X to keep everyone in the loop. This latest move keeps Strategy way ahead as the biggest company Bitcoin holder, based on Bitcoin Treasuries data. Their full pile now cost $47.33 billion overall, with an average price of $73,971 per coin. That puts them in the green by 52 percent, or a sweet $28.3 billion profit. Saylor and the team have been on a steady Bitcoin buying spree, using it as their main treasury asset. It shows their rock solid belief in BTC as a long term store of value, even as prices swing. With their stash now worth over $47.3 billion at today’s prices, they’re leading the charge for other companies thinking about jumping into crypto reserves. Investors like it, and it keeps the stir going around corporate adoption. Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/strategy-buys-850-more-bitcoin-holdings-hit-639835-btc/